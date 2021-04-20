The media has been awash with the health status of His Majesty the Kabaka of Buganda. Indeed it is worrying but as believers in God, we should put everything in His hands as the best remedy is sought. Our living God listens and for sure He will listen to our prayers for healing of the Kabaka.

Several voices are calling for the resignation or axing of the Katikiro of Buganda. In my view and I am sure the views of a number other people, this is uncalled for at this moment. It is obnoxious to fully blame the Katikiro for what His Majesty is going through. The Katikiro is certainly doing his best in the current circumstances in the country to get the Kabaka out of danger. I believe many of us feel that it is not in the interest of the Katikiro to see the Kabaka in that State. The Katikiro gave an elaborate account of what is happening to His Majesty, which I feel was made in good faith and which I certainly believe was not a lie because it is valueless and serves no purpose for the Katikiro to lie to the nation.

There is a common talk of poison and a popular perception that VVIPs are being poisoned. I can’t blame anyone for thinking so given the unclear circumstances of how they die and threatening statements by leaders that come through the media. If the poison talk is true, I condemn it in the strongest terms. Causing death is not a business for human beings. God is in charge of this and it should be left to Him. Poisoning can be a military technique to react and respond to an enemy’s attack. Who is the enemy? Those who poison others are their own enemies and they are, I believe, being tormented by their attitudes and individual personal goals.

The Katikiro I know is committed to the cause of Buganda and certainly, he has worked hard to turn around the institution and get is where it is. Buganda has never been such an attractive institution ever before as it is today. It is more organized, more focused and with a clear roadmap to move forward.

Buganda is an institution that is admired by many and I believe anyone would wish to seize an opportunity to work with it and this is coming at the time of Katikiro Mayiga. The voices for his resignation are not only untimely and a sign of disrespect but not called for. After all, “Kabaka ya siima”. At an appropriate time and when it is necessary His Majesty will do as he wills. As for now, Buganda should not be put into disarray, let the Katikiro be given space to serve Obwakabaka bwa Buganda. If this is not done, it will be a missed opportunity for Obwakabaka to make further momentous progress and the cost will be unbearable

John Mary – Senior Citizen

Email: johnmary.ceon@gmail.com Tel: 0782457990

