Buyende District will host a significant event this Saturday, June 7, 2025, as President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni joins Minister for the Presidency, Hon. Milly Babalanda, for a special Thanksgiving ceremony. The gathering will take place at Iringa Township Primary School, starting at 9:00 AM.

The ceremony is a moment of gratitude and celebration for Minister Babalanda, marking her journey in leadership and the positive impact of her service. With President Museveni attending as Chief Guest, the event carries national importance and symbolizes the strong ties between local communities and central government.

Minister Babalanda has extended an open invitation to all Ugandans—especially residents of Busoga, political leaders, civil servants, religious and cultural figures—to attend and be part of the occasion. She emphasized the spirit of unity and appreciation that defines the event.

Attendees can expect a vibrant day filled with cultural performances, speeches, and community engagement. The ceremony not only honors individual accomplishments but also reflects on shared progress and the vision for continued development.

As excitement builds, the event is seen as a celebration of service, partnership, and the collective hope for a stronger, more united Uganda.