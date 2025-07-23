On July 22, 2025, State Minister for Housing, Hon. Persis Namuganza, appeared on NBS TV’s Barometer show, hosted by Adam Kungu, alongside panelists Charles Rwomushana, Betty Nambooze, Burora Anderson, and Rosemary Namayanja.

The discussion zeroed in on the National Resistance Movement (NRM) parliamentary primaries, plagued by allegations of widespread malpractices. Namuganza accused NRM Electoral Commission Chairperson Dr. Tanga Odoi of orchestrating electoral fraud in Namutumba District, specifically claiming he instructed registrars, like Richard Mwanja, to announce candidates who did not win, undermining genuine victors, including herself in Bukono County. She demanded Odoi’s arrest, alleging deliberate manipulation to favor select candidates. This sparked protests in Namutumba, where supporters burned NRM T-shirts and blocked roads, decrying the registrar’s actions, as reported in several media outlets.

Namuganza’s accusations reflect broader discontent within the NRM. She has threatened to run as an independent in 2026 if President Museveni does not intervene, citing a “witch-hunt” by powerful party figures, including Speaker Anita Among. Posts on X, such as @okwir1’s questioning of Odoi’s competence and @GabiranoK’s criticism of registrars’ lack of NRM ideology, highlight public frustration with irregularities and violence in the primaries. Namayanja defended the NRM’s voting procedures, asserting compliance with the party’s constitution, but 89 petitions over fraud and violence, underscore the scale of the crisis.

Museveni has vowed stern action against electoral offenders, urging probes into register fraud, vote bribery, and violence.

**Explainer: Understanding the NRM Primaries Crisis**

The NRM primaries, a critical step in selecting party flagbearers for the 2026 elections, rely on a village-level voting system overseen by registrars and the Electoral Commission. Allegations of fraud—such as falsified registers, vote rigging, and registrar bias—have eroded trust. In Namutumba, Namuganza’s claims point to systemic issues, including centralized control by figures like Odoi, who allegedly influence outcomes to favor loyalists.

This undermines the democratic process and risks alienating grassroots supporters, as seen in protests and Namuganza’s independent candidacy threat. The chaos, including halted tallies in Namutumba and violence in Kampala, signals a deepening rift within the NRM, threatening party unity.

**Solution: Restoring Integrity**

To address the crisis, the NRM must overhaul its electoral framework. First, an independent audit of the voter register and primary results, supervised by neutral observers, could verify outcomes and rebuild trust. Second, Odoi and implicated registrars should face transparent investigations, with disciplinary action for proven misconduct. Third, decentralizing electoral oversight to include local party leaders could reduce centralized manipulation.

Finally, Museveni’s directive for stern action must translate into swift, visible prosecutions to deter future malpractices. Without reform, the NRM risks further division and electoral losses in 2026.