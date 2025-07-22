A quiet institutional tragedy is playing out in Uganda; one not of collapsed infrastructure but of collapsed justice. In the name of accountability, the State is now prosecuting its own reformers, targeting senior executives at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) for a national failure they neither authored nor controlled. This is not an honest reckoning with responsibility. It is a dangerous act of political theatre, one that imperils the very fabric of public administration.

The Deputy Executive Director (DED) and Executive Director (ED) of KCCA now face criminal prosecution over the collapse of the Kiteezi Landfill (KLF), a facility whose license expired in 2013, whose technical failures were long documented and whose looming collapse was forecasted by over a decade of ignored policy warnings.

The KLF disaster was not a failure of these executives, it was the institutional consequence of systemic inertia, fiscal neglect and regulatory tolerance by central government agencies and line ministries.

Yet rather than confront the decades of budgetary starvation by the Ministry of Finance, the regulatory acquiescence of NEMA, the policy indifference of Cabinet or the paralysis of Parliament, the prosecutorial lens has zeroed in on two individuals whose visibility, not culpability, makes them convenient targets. This is not justice. This is optics. This is state-sanctioned scapegoating masquerading as accountability.

At stake is not merely the professional fate of two individuals but the principle of public service itself. If public officers who escalate institutional risks, document operational challenges and pursue lawful solutions are prosecuted for outcomes outside their legal or operational remit, then what kind of service ethos are we nurturing? Are we asking public leaders to solve complex, underfunded and politically obstructed problems or are we simply asking them to serve as human shields when failure finally arrives?

What you are reading here is not just a rebuttal of weak prosecution. It is a call to national reflection. It dissects the legal hollowness of the charges. It reveals how the roles of the ED and DED have been cynically distorted. It shows how leadership is being criminalized to hide deeper dysfunctions that no court will ever hear. And most importantly, it warns of the precedent this case will set: where public office becomes a crucifix and visibility death sentence.

In a country where service delivery already operates on the margins of political will and fiscal constraint, the prosecution of the two ex-KCCA top executives sends a chilling message which is that do your job and risk your liberty. The true crisis is no longer in Kiteezi. It is in the soul of the State.