The Archbishop of Mbarara Archdiocese His Grace Lambert Bainomugisha has urged youths to espouse the four pillars of faith, education, hard work and discipline because they are the present and future of the church.

His Grace Bainomugisha noted that youth should be self mastered and restrain from quick accumulation of wealth and luxurious life.

He made the remarks on Wednesday while commissioning the St John Paul II Chapel, blessing the Grotto of Blessed Virgin Mary (Akaju Kabikira Maria) and confirmation of 81 students at Ntungamo High School Ntungamo Municipality.

The Archbishop implored the Ankole Region based secondary schools to emphasize the teaching of Runyankole language in order to be proficient and articulate their mother tongue.

He commended the founders of Ntungamo High School led by Rev Fr John Baptist Basobora for nurturing and employing many Ugandans.

The Archbishop was assisted by Rev Fr John Baptist Tumusiime the parish priest Sacred Heart Ntungamo Town parish, Rev Fr Anthony Tumwebaze, and Rev Fr Oscar Ahimbisibwe Omutsyaasya of Kishariro Parish, Catechist Jonan and Nuns.

Rev Fr John Baptist Tumusiime hailed the Ntungamo High School community and head teacher Lion Byamukama Wilson for promoting catholic and spiritual values saying that the school is more like a seminary because it has ever produced over six catholic priests.

The RDC Ntungamo, Mucunguzi Geoffrey challenged students to be determined and focused if they are to succeed in life and pledged total support to the school.

The representative of the founder Dr. Esther Atukunda Mugyenyi who is also finance director Ntungamo High School asked students to avoid arrogance and pride as the only way to make strides in future saying that Ntungamo High School is one of best schools that send many students on government sponsorship at Mbarara University of Science and Technology which must be maintained.