The Head Office of the National Chairman (ONC) NRM-Kyambogo, Hajjat Hadijjah Namyalo on Wednesday met different categories of people at Bat Valley Primary School playground in Kampala.

She was with her ONC counterparts including the head Public Relations Dr. Brenda Jessica Tibamwenda, Head Mobilization Ms. Rosette Kazaire, and others.

They interacted with different groups and residents from all divisions of Kampala Capital City, who included Bodaboda riders, food vendors, ghetto people, sex workers, PWDs, the unemployed youths, among others.

She donated business equipment including Sewing machines, saloon dryers & clippers, and Haircutting machines, among others.

“This is just a takeoff of a broader plan by the NRM National Chairman to transform his people economically.

Therefore, utilize these things we have given you well to uplift yourself economically” She said.

She also promised to extend their concerns raised to H.E. the President of the Republic of Uganda Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni who is also the NRM National Chairman for tangible solutions.

Hajjat Namyalo is on a mission to eradicate poverty as directed by his Boss the NRM National Chairman.