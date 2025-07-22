Uganda has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening air transport and tourism development across the African continent during the Second ICAO/UN Tourism Ministerial Conference on Air Transport and Tourism in Africa, currently underway in Luanda, Angola.

Led by the Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Hon. Tom Butime, Uganda’s delegation engaged in a high-level bilateral meeting with Angola’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Marcio Daniel, on the sidelines of the conference. The two ministers discussed strategies to enhance regional air connectivity, facilitate seamless travel, and boost sustainable tourism between their countries and across Africa.

The conference, running from July 22 to 24, 2025, is jointly organised by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UN Tourism), bringing together ministers, civil aviation authorities, tourism boards, and private sector actors to explore ways of leveraging air transport to unlock Africa’s tourism potential.

Uganda’s active participation, coordinated in partnership with the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA), underscores the country’s strategic focus on aligning with continental and global development frameworks such as the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

UCAA, as the regulator and promoter of safe, secure, and efficient air transport in Uganda, has been instrumental in positioning Entebbe International Airport as a regional hub for travel and tourism. The Authority continues to invest in infrastructure expansion, service quality, and international cooperation to ensure Uganda remains competitive within the aviation space.

By engaging directly with regional counterparts like Angola, Uganda is taking practical steps to overcome the challenges of limited air connectivity, visa restrictions, and high travel costs that have historically hindered intra-African tourism and business travel.

The Ministerial Conference aims to address these challenges by promoting policies that harmonise aviation regulations, encourage air liberalisation, and support investment in both the tourism and aviation sectors.

Stakeholders are also examining strategies to ensure that growth in these sectors is inclusive, environmentally sustainable, and resilient to global shocks.

Uganda’s representation at the conference reinforces the government’s commitment to building strong international partnerships, deepening regional integration, and unlocking the full economic potential of air transport and tourism for national development.

The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority welcomed the opportunity for Uganda to contribute to this transformative continental agenda, emphasising its readiness to support initiatives that facilitate affordable, efficient, and safe air travel within Africa.