President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni today met and held discussions with the outgoing Ambassador of France to Uganda, H.E. Xavier Sticker at State House Entebbe.

During the meeting, President Museveni emphasized the importance of global cooperation, urging the West to join forces with other nations, particularly in Africa, to foster equitable development and enhance trading relationships.

“We need to unite to make the world great,” President Museveni stated.

The President also highlighted the need to address the imbalances in development that adversely affect not only developing countries but also the west.

“We need to buy each other’s value-added products. For example, while we purchase machinery and industrial raw materials from the West, we also encourage the importation of our finished goods, such as textiles and processed dairy products, to support job creation and economic growth here in Uganda.”

President Museveni also expressed optimism about Uganda’s friendly relations with all countries, particularly noting the fruitful cooperation with France.

He welcomed the French investments by TotalEnergies in the Lake Albert oil fields, demonstrating his commitment to leveraging Uganda’s economic potential for mutual benefit.

“I deliberately selected TotalEnergies, a partner with CNOOC Limited in the Lake Albert oil development, and I’m glad they are investing,” he said.

As Ambassador Sticker prepares for his new role as the EU Ambassador in Guinea-Conakry, he expressed gratitude for the positive engagement during his time in Uganda and called for more strengthened future collaboration between Uganda and France.

“Uganda and France have enjoyed a long-standing and dynamic relationship. It is crucial that we continue to deepen our understanding of each other while facilitating community mobility and building shared interests between our nations.”

Ambassador Sticker also praised President Museveni’s commitment to the coffee industry, noting its significance in generating revenue for Uganda.

He also advocated for the expansion of French companies in Uganda, particularly suggesting the establishment of factories to boost the local economy.