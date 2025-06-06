This Saturday, June 7, 2025, Buyende District will be the center of national attention as President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni visits the area to attend a special Thanksgiving ceremony organized by Minister for the Presidency, Hon. Milly Babalanda. The event will be held at Iringa Township Primary School and is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM.

The ceremony marks a significant moment in Minister Babalanda’s public service journey. It is a time to reflect on the milestones achieved under her leadership and to express gratitude for the continued trust and support from the people, government, and God. President Museveni, attending as Chief Guest, will join in commemorating the progress and partnerships that have shaped the region’s development.

Minister Babalanda has invited the general public, civil servants, cultural and religious leaders, and political representatives to take part in the celebration. She called on the people of Busoga and beyond to come together in unity and appreciation during this special occasion.

The day is expected to feature joyful celebrations, traditional entertainment, and messages of inspiration. The President’s presence further highlights the strong relationship between national leadership and grassroots communities, reinforcing the shared goal of transforming lives across Uganda.

As anticipation builds, this Thanksgiving is seen not just as a personal event, but as a celebration of collective achievement, national unity, and hope for an even brighter future for all Ugandans.