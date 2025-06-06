Democratic Party’s (DP) 12th National Delegates Conference (NDC) in Mbarara, held from May 30 to June 2, 2025, has thrust Bukoto Central MP Richard Sebamala into the spotlight, not for a triumphant rise to the party’s presidency, but for his controversial disqualification. The conference, which saw Norbert Mao secure a fourth term as DP President General with 969 votes, exposed deep fissures within Uganda’s oldest political party. Sebamala’s exclusion and his subsequent actions—public denunciations, grassroots mobilization, and hints of a “Plan B”—point to a pivotal moment for DP and Uganda’s opposition landscape as the 2026 elections loom.

Sebamala, a rising star known for unseating former Vice President Edward Ssekandi in 2021, was barred from contesting the presidency on technical grounds: a constitutional rule requiring 10 years of active party membership or five years on the National Executive Committee (NEC). Sebamala, who completed a five-year NEC term on the eve of the conference, insists he was eligible, accusing Mao and his allies of manipulating the process to stifle competition. His team alleges the election was brought forward by two months to exclude him, a claim bolstered by reports of altered delegate lists and ballot box seizures. On X, Sebamala decried the “sham” process, tweeting, “If this is what we must go through to create change… We are ready to go through it and we shall win.” He also pointed to alleged military deployment and Mao’s ties to the National Resistance Movement (NRM), framing the conference as a betrayal of DP’s opposition roots.

The meaning of Sebamala’s response is clear: he is positioning himself as a reformist leader intent on reclaiming DP’s soul. His announcement of a “Plan B,” including a shadow congress and hotlines to mobilize supporters, suggests a strategy to maintain relevance outside the party’s official structures. The #SebamalaForDP hashtag and chants at the conference reflect strong grassroots support, particularly in Buganda, where DP’s influence has waned against the National Unity Platform (NUP). By accusing Mao of aligning with the NRM—evidenced by the 2022 cooperation agreement and alleged meetings with Gen. Salim Saleh, Hon Sebamala taps into widespread disillusionment with DP’s direction. His earlier initiatives, like the Sebamala Foundation, underscore his community-focused brand, appealing to younger voters and those frustrated by Mao’s leadership.

Sebamala’s other options

Looking ahead, Sebamala faces several paths. He could lead a breakaway DP faction, mirroring historical splits like the Forum for Democratic Change’s formation. A new party could attract defectors, given DP’s dwindling parliamentary presence—down to six MPs from 15 in 2016. Alternatively, Sebamala might pursue legal action to challenge his disqualification or the conference’s legitimacy, a move he hinted at previously over alleged constitutional violations.

Joining NUP, which has eclipsed DP in Buganda, is another option, though it risks diluting his distinct identity as a reformer. Running as an independent in 2026, leveraging his 2021 victory and anti-corruption stance, could also position him as a national figure. Collaborating with other DP dissenters, like Dr. Michael Lulume Bayiga, could strengthen his hand within or outside the party.

However, challenges abound. Mao’s entrenched network, bolstered by NRM ties and allies like Gerald Siranda, wields significant influence. The alleged use of security forces at the NDC suggests state backing, complicating Sebamala’s efforts. Resource constraints and the risk of alienating DP loyalists further threaten his ambitions. With 2026 approaching, Sebamala must navigate a crowded opposition field dominated by NUP and FDC.

Sebamala’s defiance signals a broader struggle for DP’s identity. His actions could either fracture the party further or spark a renewal of its opposition credentials. As Uganda’s political landscape shifts, Sebamala’s next steps—whether leading a faction, litigating, or aligning with new allies—will shape not only his future but also the trajectory of the opposition in a pivotal election year.