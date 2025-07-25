Entebbe International Airport has posted steady growth in both passenger and cargo traffic in the first half of 2025, signalling continued recovery and resilience in the aviation sector.

Between January and June 2025, the airport handled a total of 1,133,366 international passengers, comprising 550,439 arrivals and 582,927 departures, marking an increase from the same period in 2024, which recorded 1,069,224 passengers (527,692 arrivals and 541,532 departures). The comparison reflects a 4.3% increase in arrivals and a 7.6% growth in departures.

A total of 33,622 metric tonnes of cargo were handled in the first six months of 2025, with 22,844 metric tonnes exported and 10,778 metric tonnes imported, a rise from 32,794 metric tonnes in the same period of 2024, when exports stood at 22,380 tonnes and imports at 10,414 tonnes.

This translates to a 2.1% increase in exports and a 3.5% rise in imports. Uganda’s main export cargo continues to be dominated by fish, flowers, vegetables, and other fresh produce.

Aircraft movements also saw a positive shift, with the airport recording 15,922 landings and take-offs from January to June 2025, up from 15,223 movements in the same period last year.

Howver, aircraft that pass through Ugandan airspace without landing declined, dropping from 12,359 in the first half of 2024 to 11,917 in 2025, a decrease which has been partly attributed to the partial reopening of Sudanese airspace, which had previously been closed due to regional instability. With Sudan now allowing limited air traffic through its skies, many airlines flying between the Middle East, Southern Africa, and Latin America have resumed using more direct ICAO-approved contingency routes.

Overall, the data from Entebbe shows sustained growth in passenger movement and trade volumes, reinforcing the airport’s role as a key hub for Uganda’s economic and tourism activities.