When the Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL) took over from Umeme on April 1, 2025, it inherited a complex electricity distribution network and a nation eager for affordable, reliable power. With a bold vision to enhance accessibility, reduce costs, and modernize infrastructure, UEDCL has hit the ground running, leveraging government support and strategic reforms. In just months, the state-owned entity has introduced sweeping changes to reshape Uganda’s electricity landscape. Here are 10 ways UEDCL has revolutionized electricity services, backed by innovative policies and substantial investments.

Slashed Electricity Tariffs for All : UEDCL, with approval from the Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA), rolled out reduced tariffs for April-June 2025. Domestic consumers enjoy a lifeline tariff of Shs250 per unit for up to 100 units, while large industries benefit from rates as low as Shs231.6 per unit during off-peak hours. This affordability drive has eased household budgets and lowered production costs, fostering economic growth. Yaka Rebranded as UEDCL LIGHT : The iconic Yaka prepaid metering system has been reborn as “UEDCL LIGHT,” symbolizing a unified national identity. This rebranding ensures continuity for millions of prepaid customers while integrating new service territories, with UEDCL maintaining robust metering infrastructure to prevent disruptions. Empowering Industrial Competitiveness : UEDCL achieved a landmark target of 0.5 US cents per unit for extra-large manufacturers, a game-changer for Uganda’s industrial sector. This tariff reduction, supported by government subsidies, lowers production costs, enabling factories to compete globally and potentially reduce consumer goods prices. Retained Expertise for Stability : Transitioning smoothly, UEDCL absorbed 2,200 of Umeme’s skilled workforce into its 2,712-strong team. This retention of experienced technicians and engineers ensures operational continuity, minimizing service hiccups and leveraging deep knowledge of Uganda’s grid. Ambitious Expansion of Connections : UEDCL has committed to connecting 300,000 new customers annually, addressing Umeme’s backlog of pending connections. This aggressive target prioritizes rural and underserved areas, aligning with the government’s goal of universal electricity access by 2030. Massive Infrastructure Investment : Backed by $74 million for 2025 operations and a $50 million loan from ABSA Bank, UEDCL is upgrading aging infrastructure. From replacing faulty transformers to expanding grid coverage, these investments aim to reduce outages and meet rising power demand, particularly in urban centers. Smart Technology Revolution : UEDCL is embracing digital transformation with smart metering and network management systems. These innovations improve billing accuracy, reduce tampering, and enhance customer access through mobile apps, building on lessons from UEDCL’s earlier concessions like Ferdsult. Slashing Energy Losses : Drawing from its success in reducing energy losses from 28% to 18.1% in previous concessions, UEDCL is tackling technical and commercial losses nationwide. By upgrading equipment and curbing illegal connections, it’s saving resources and stabilizing supply. Seamless Payment Continuity : UEDCL ensured a smooth transition by retaining Umeme’s payment channels, including mobile money and banking platforms. Prepaid units purchased under Umeme remain valid, allowing customers to top up without disruption, a critical move for user convenience. Prioritizing Public Amenities : UEDCL introduced a Shs360 per unit tariff for public amenities like hospitals and streetlights, ensuring these critical services remain affordable. This policy supports public safety and healthcare delivery, reflecting UEDCL’s commitment to social impact.

Despite these strides, challenges like vandalism, occasional outages, and public skepticism persist. Some users have however praised improved power stability during adverse weather, while others demand faster resolution of outages.