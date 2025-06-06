JINJA: In a chilling turn of events, Amina Mutesi, a senior education officer in Jinja City, the heart of Busoga, has been arrested for her alleged role in the gruesome murder of 26-year-old Jessica Mutesi in a suspected ritual sacrifice. The case, unfolding in April 2025 in Bukaya, Njeru Municipality, Buikwe District, has sent shockwaves through the community, exposing a dark underbelly of ambition and desperation.

According to police reports, Amina Mutesi allegedly orchestrated a sinister plot, offering a casual worker from her household 3 million Ugandan shillings to procure a human for a ritual sacrifice. The worker, whose identity remains undisclosed, enticed by the promise of a hefty payout, collaborated with an accomplice to lure Jessica Mutesi, a young woman from a poverty-stricken family in Masese, to Amina’s home under the pretense of a job opportunity as a domestic worker. There, Jessica was allegedly strangled to death and buried on the premises.

Jessica’s family, unaware of her fate, reported her missing, prompting a relentless investigation by the Kiira Regional Police. Their efforts led to the arrest of the suspects, who confessed to receiving only 500,000 shillings of the promised sum, sparking disputes over the unpaid balance. The discovery of Jessica’s remains, buried in a coffee plantation on Amina’s property, has intensified public outrage and raised questions about how a respected official could be implicated in such a heinous crime.

Police investigations suggest Amina’s actions may have been driven by desperation to salvage her career. Facing suspension, demotion, and corruption allegations from the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, Amina allegedly turned to ritual sacrifice in a misguided attempt to protect her position and reputation. The exhumation of Jessica’s body for DNA forensic analysis in Kampala has further fueled demands for justice.

The community is reeling from the betrayal. Sarah Taus Nakato, a vendor at Jinja Central Market, expressed her shock: “As an education officer, Amina was a role model. How could she hide such a dark secret? She must face the full force of the law.” While John Bosco Mwesigwa, a local businessman, echoed the sentiment, questioning what drives such atrocities. Others, noting Amina’s respected status and stable job, see the incident as a wake-up call to report suspicious activities.

Pastor Apollo Tumusiime, a local church leader, called the case a “tragic reminder of the dangers of ritual sacrifice,” urging collective action to prevent such crimes. SP James Mubi, the Kiira Regional Police spokesperson, assured the public of a thorough investigation, stating, “We will leave no stone unturned in our pursuit of justice for Jessica and her family.” The remains, now under forensic scrutiny, are a grim testament to the crime’s brutality.

This case underscores the extreme lengths to which desperation and ambition can drive individuals, even those in positions of authority. Amina Mutesi, once a pillar of the community, now stands accused of a crime that has shattered trust and left a family grieving. As the investigation continues, the public demands answers, seeking closure for Jessica’s family and a reckoning for those responsible.

The tragedy serves as a stark warning of the need for vigilance and cooperation between communities and law enforcement to combat such atrocities. In Jinja, a city shaken by this betrayal, the call for justice grows louder, with hopes that Jessica’s memory will spur action to prevent future horrors.