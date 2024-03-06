The Manager of the Office of the National Chairman of NRM (ONC), Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo Uzeiye, has reiterated that Uganda operates as a democratic state, dispelling the notion that it functions as a monarchy where leadership is passed down through familial lines.

Hajjat Namyalo made the comments while responding to criticism from various pressure groups following her remarks made during an event where President Museveni launched the Registration Update of NRM Members at the Party Secretariat in Kampala.

Last week, Namyalo, who is also a key figure in advocating for President Museveni’s candidacy in the upcoming 2026 elections, firmly stated, “Museveni is still on the ballot. For those who thought he would not seek re-election, I challenge you that power cannot be inherited. These are not monarchy issues that one must prepare to inherit power. Power cannot be inherited”.

Addressing critics during a press briefing at the Kyambogo-based offices this afternoon, Hajjat Namyalo reiterated that she meant what she said with a clear and thoughtful perspective and further maintained that Uganda is not a monarchy but rather a democratic state, adhering to democratic principles across all levels of leadership and people have rights to choose their leaders.

“I still maintain what I said, and I repeat it: Uganda is not a Monarchy; Uganda is a democratic state, a sovereign state that gives powers to its people to vote for their rightful leader or the president; it’s not forced,” Hajjat Namyalo said.

Hajjat Namyalo, who also doubles as the special Presidential Advisor on political Affair, noted that President Museveni and his team fought for the peace and freedom that Uganda has today. Therefore, the country cannot go back to the wars we have already put behind us. Still, pressure groups should let people focus on working and escaping poverty.

“That signal shows that H.E. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni Tibuhaburwa brought peace and freedom. We have the right and freedom to choose who to represent us either in Parliament, LCs, councilors, and all levels up to the Presidency,” she added.

In addition to defending democratic values, Namyalo urged women to seize opportunities and work towards uplifting their families from poverty. She highlighted ongoing empowerment initiatives, including distributing items in Katakwi district ahead of Women’s Day celebrations this Friday.

“Let’s all stop thinking that it’s men to work for these families; women are capable enough. So let’s use money from the government empowerment programs to start-up businesses and boost the well-being of our people,” noted Namyalo.

“In our ongoing empowerment initiative, my team is already in Katakwi, where we are going to empower Women and bazzukulu to help them fight poverty,” she added.

Commenting about the forthcoming NRM Party Register Update, Hajjat Namyalo emphasized that the fact that President Museveni presided over the launch of the exercise last week signals his coming back on the ballot in 2026 and, therefore, all the diversionary tricks from aimless groups won’t be entertained.

“By registering or updating the launch of the register is a signal showing that he is on the ballot. If other people say he is not returning, he launched the register update for who?” Namyalo wondered.