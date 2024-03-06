President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has re-appealed to Muslim leaders to sensitize believers to embrace the Parish Development Model (PDM), explaining that the government poverty alleviation programs does not go against the Islamic teachings of riba (interest).

In a letter dated 4th March, 2024 to Ms. Hafwa Nalumansi Ssettala of Taqwa Islamic Sacco, Mukono, President Museveni said PDM is not a loan and it has no riba.

“Why? Gavumenti ya Uganda elamira abaana baayo mubuli muruka na Shs.100million buli mwaaka (the Government of Uganda wills – kuraga – Shs. 100million per Parish per year). This is not a loan by Government to the Parsih Sacco. It is a grant (kuwa buwi- just giving). Does the Quaran say that Omuzadde talamira baana be (a parent cannot give by will whatever he wants to his/her children)?” he said.

“Once the money is “ours” in the Sacco, we face the problem of inflation (esente kusabulukuka – kufunguka). How? When I buy my favorite mug of coffee (the kikopo I use for my coffee) at Shs.20, 000, this year, I may be unable to buy the same cup next year because of the change of prices,” he added.

President Museveni further expounded that when the Sacco puts a percentage of let us say 5% on the Shs.1million after 24 months on the money it gives to one of the Sacco members, it is to maintain the ability of the Shs.20,000 being able to buy “me the same mug next calendar year, like it did this year.There are, then, the transaction costs-paper, etc. If the Parish Sacco managers pay from the Shs.1million those costs, the fund will decrease or the Government will have to add more money. Why should you kumenya (over burden) your muzadde (parent) with this unfairness?”

He also informed the Muslim leaders that the PDM is meant to help Ugandans get out poverty and they should use the chance to bring believers on board.

“Money lenders have been demanding, I hear, 3% per month riba. This is 36% per year. This means that if I take Shs.1million, after a year, I will pay Shs.1,360,000. In the Parish Development Model (PDM) case, if the percentage is 10%, I will pay Shs.1,100,000 after two years on the sente zaffe (our own money on the Muruka). Why? Not in order to give anybody or any company, amagoba (profit). It is simply to maintain the value of ekyaffe (ours-megwa). Forget about money. Think about a cow (being a Mulaalo, I always remember cows). When Mzee Kaguta gave me cattle in 1986 when I came from the bush and they multiplied massively (n’zizaala), was that riba? Ekyaange bwekyezazamu or bwenkikumira kumbeera gy’ekibademu (when what is mine multiplies or is maintained at the same level), eba riba (is it profit)? To whom? PDM yamwe (PDM is yours). Sheikhs, please, help us. Those are my lukoola views.”

In the same letter, President Museveni revealed that he extended support of Shs200m to Taqwa Islamic Sacco.

“I have got your letter of the 13th February, 2024, requesting me to support your Sacco. That one, I will do with the Shs.200million.By the copy of this letter, I direct the State House Comptroller to implement my directive.”