Just days to the expiry of her contract at KCCA, Executive Director, Dorothy Kisaka is gasping for life after reports emerged to the effect that dark forces are tirelessly working to see to it that she doesn’t return to City Hall.

Kisaka, who replaced former acting ED, Andrew Kitaka at KCCA, was named to the position in June 2020, becoming the second woman to reign over the City Authority substantively after Jenifer Ssemakula Musisi. Her tenure will, however, elapse on 23, July, paving the way for new leadership.

Kisaka, unlike her predecessor Musisi who was always at loggerheads with City Lord Mayor, Elias Lukwago has enjoyed an amiable working relationship with the political wing of the city leadership which has, unexpectedly, transpired into hatred from some people at KCCA who had appeared to profit from the animosity.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni was another wax replica of the flamboyant City boss’ impressive intervention in the transformation of the city’s criminal gangs into productive citizens.

” I want to applaud Kisaka[Dorothy] over the Seven Hills project. She has transformed the Sauls into Pauls. I have heard about that issue that she shouldn’t do it. No, she is doing a good job and nobody should disrupt her.” said Museveni as he addressed Local CCouncilOne leader for Kampala at the Kololo Independence grounds early this year.

As for Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, he praised Kisaka, saying she’s better than her predecessor Jennifer Musisi on all fronts.

Lukwago said that working with Kisaka is easier because she participates in all KCCA prconcerningect to other colleagues, unlike Musisi who he that always wanted to be the boss.

Lukwago made these remarks while appearing on NBS Television’s Morning Breeze, in March this year.

“I must give credit to the current Executive Director Dorothy Kisaka. She attends the meetings, makes contributions and she participates in all processes, unlike her predecessor who always wanted to operate from elsewhere,” Lukwago said.

The Lord Mayor Lukwago is remembered to have publicly celebrated the resignation of Musisi, saying that” the ‘alpha and omega’ was finally going, after seven years of a stormy relationship between the office of the Lord Mayor and the Executive Director.

Lukwago said on the MoShowg show that Musisi’s behaviour also partly was responsible for the mass exodus at KCCA back then.

Asked about the poor state of roads in Kampala, Lukwago said that Kampala’s problems must be looked at from a broader perspective.

“The breakdown of the state structure explains this whole mess. For you to have a functional city, you must have systems in place. The entire country is in the hands of the state,” Lukwago said before adding that everything is wrong in Kampala, and this is why he won’t stop until his agenda is implemented.

KCCA Spokesperson, Daniel NuweAbine who also spoke to NBS, however, disputed Lukwago’s claim on roads arguing that the roads have outlived their design life and KCCA is using interim measures like filling potholes.

“We have different projects coming up to work on the roads in the Central Business District,” NuweAbine said.

The Seven Hills Program invented by Kitaka has drastically aided in returning sanity to the city as former criminal agents were transformed into custodians of law and order.

The peaceful co-existence between the political and technical Wings has given rise escalation of tensions that had previously resulted in demonstrations. These clashes were, however, being used by some technocrats to enrich themselves as they invoiced billions in the name of specifying Kampala.

With the return of normalcy, the inventor of the solution was naturally headed for trouble, something she had not foreseen.