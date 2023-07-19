The Office of the National Chairman (ONC) Boss Hajjati Hadijah Uzeiye Namyalo has said that she will not be diverted by petty and senseless contradictions making rounds in the media.

Ms Namyalo, who is also the senior presidential advisor on political affairs urged the youthful Bazzukulu to instead shift focus towards engaging in government productive programs other than drawing attention to baseless and petty reports engineered by selfish individuals with personal gains

Envisioning her address to the recent Presidential Address on Security and other matters of National Importance, Ms Namyalo added her voice to that of the President to condemn the attack on the Nyabugaando Secondary School in which over 37 students lost their lives, and 6 from the community.

“We, the Office of the National Chairperson and the Bazzukulu of Uganda, condemn the senseless and wanton attack in the strongest possible terms. We call upon all the Bazzukulu, to carefully reflect again on the words of Mzee,” Ms Namyalo said while addressing a press conference on Wednesday afternoon at ONC Head offices at Kyambogo in Kampala.

Speaking as the Chief Muzzukulu, Hajjati urged the Bazzukulu to work together with all members of the Movement and all Ugandans, for maximum political cohesion in the country.

“We the Bazzukulu, must re-double our efforts for the political integration of Mother Afrika – working closely with all stakeholders at home and in the region,” she said.

On the side of the Uganda population, Ms Namyalo also urged the bazzukulu to get involved in wealth creation through PDM, the Emyooga, the commercialization of Agriculture, industrialization.

She reasoned that this will enable “our children and grandchildren not to be attracted to the manipulators to misuse by being recruited into ADF and other shallow groups.”

When asked for a comment on the recent reports making rounds in the media about the “Jajja Tova Ku Main” slogan, Hajjati Namyalo rubbished off the claims and said all materials regarding the branding and identity of the ONC fully belong to the ruling NRM Party, and not individuals whom selfish opportunists point fingers at.

“Let me say only this: all the intellectual property and other rights regarding the work we do in the course of duty, belong the Movement – not to any of us,” she noted.

“That is our focus, apart from ensuring that Mzee continues leading the Uganda Revolution up to 2026 and beyond. We shall not be diverted by sometimes petty and senseless contradictions within the Movement family, which some have been trying to draw us into. No, we shall not be diverted. We have work to do,” she added.

Ms Namyalo also rubbished allegations that her office did not pay off contractors for the materials procured and said receipts for every work done is available and ready for auditing to prove transparency.

“Any work we assign to anybody, is fully paid for,” she said, adding; “In any case, those minor irritants, are now sub judice. We have nothing more to say on the matter.”