Kampala, 19th July 2023 – The Public Relations Association of Uganda (PRAU) has today announced the launch of its highly anticipated 2nd Annual National Public Relations Symposium. The symposium, set to take place on 4th August 2023 at Hotel African, will bring together industry experts, practitioners, CEOs, journalists, academia members, marketeers, and communication students to explore the theme, “Role of Public Relations in driving organization’s performance.”

During the press conference held at Nation Media Head Offices in Namuwongo, it was revealed that Her Excellency Kate Airey, British High Commissioner, will deliver the keynote address at the event alongside other esteemed speakers of local and international recognition.

Representing the PRAU president at the Launch, Paul Mwirigi, Vice President PRAU said this year’s symposium aims to be a milestone in shaping industry best practices and impacting the PR profession.

“With the support of our sponsors, we invite all professionals to join us for this knowledge-rich and engaging learning experience. This year’s theme is timely and relevant, reflecting the evolving landscape of our industry. It’s encouraging to see the impressive lineup of speakers who will undoubtedly provide valuable insights and perspectives to the industry and to professionals,” he said.

“By providing opportunities for professionals to come together and engage in industry-wide discussions, we are creating an environment that encourages collaboration, growth, and innovation. These discussions allow us to collectively address challenges, explore new perspectives, and shape the future of our profession,” he added.

The symposium will serve as a platform for industry-wide discussions on critical topics, including the challenges arising from the evolution of trends such as dis/misinformation, social media complexities, unprofessional practices, and the lack of statutory recognition within the PR field. By addressing these issues collectively, we can navigate the challenges and drive the profession’s development in Uganda.

Attendees can expect a day full of education, enrichment, and interactive activities. The event will provide an opportunity to network with high-profile career professionals from reputable organizations, fostering meaningful connections and collaborations.

“We were thrilled by the success of last year’s symposium, where we fostered engaging discussions and shared valuable insights about our industry. This year, we are excited to continue this momentum as we gather once again at Hotel Africana to delve into ways of enhancing the PR profession. I extend my heartfelt appreciation to our esteemed sponsors, including Stanbic Bank, URA, UCAA, NMG, and many others, for their unwavering belief in PRAU. We are committed to justifying the confidence you have placed in us and will strive to deliver an exceptional event. Together, let’s shape the future of PR in Uganda!” expressed Jackie Tahakanizibwa, the Programmes Director at PRAU.

The year’s sponsors include; Nation media group as the official media partner, Uganda Civil Aviation Authority, Stanbic Bank, Uganda Breweries Limited, Corporate Image, Uganda Electoral Commission and Uganda Revenue Authority.

Registration is now open, with a fee of 150,000 UGX for PRAU members, 200,000 UGX for non-PRAU members, and a special rate of 70,000 UGX for students. For payment details and further information, please contact our secretariat at 0705-472122 or 0771-900034 or 0777-075940.