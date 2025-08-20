By last Friday, according to the Electoral Commission, more than 150 individuals had picked forms to express their interest in contesting for Uganda’s presidency in next year’s general elections. This “influx” of aspirants has caused much hullabaloo describing the whole thing as a “comedy show”, what with most of them being unknowns and others being poster children for online banter.

One of them, on being asked for his credentials “discovered” that the papers had been switched by his wife who replaced them with hers, apparently. He threatened to deal with her severely on reaching home. He complained that they had not been provided with lunch at the EC headquarters which is why he opted to carry a snack-kikomando (chapatti with beans)-in his jacket pocket, which he promptly devoured in full view of press cameras.

While this is the largest turnout of aspirants for president ever witnessed in Uganda, it will not be the first. On previous occasions, there have been many “contenders” that were never been heard from after initially picking papers. For the comics, those are ever in plenty. In 2006, one aspirant reached the nomination venue at Namboole Stadium and claimed that his nomination money had been stolen the previous night. Of course, he didn’t make it to the ballot paper. Another, when asked for signatures backing his candidature from various districts, gave the excuse that the buses bringing the lists hadn’t yet arrived.

Now, many of the people turning up to express interest in becoming president aren’t serious, let alone formidable. Some turn up simply for the hype or limelight while others have a wish but, like the beggar’s horse, they cannot ride. I predict that from the “crowd of wanters”, we shall not have more than ten candidates on the ballot. A majority of the aspirants will fall to the conditions set in the law- for one to qualify as a presidential candidate. Attention should be on the requirements of one 100 (one hundred) voters-endorsing one’s candidature- from at least two thirds of all districts in the country and the Shs20million nomination fees. Few will pass this bar!

With the deadline for picking forms still ahead (September 24, 2025), who knows how many more to expect?

I don’t belong among those worried that the “influx” degrades the stature of the presidential polls, as many have said. What we are witnessing is pure and full democratisation at play. That a “nobody” can come up and try his or her luck at the possibility of leading the country is the height of growth of our democracy and empowerment agenda as a country. From decades back when there were no elections at all, to a limited field of play where only a few were privileged to lead or when positions were thought of as a no-go area for the common person, we are the defining fundamental change moment, as famously stated by the victorious rebel leader, Yoweri Museveni, at the steps of the Parliament building on assumption of power on January 26, 1986. It has taken all of 40 years to actualise the finer details of that declaration.

When in 2017 Parliament voted to expunge both the upper and lower age limits from the Constitution, it was an affirmation of the fundamental rights of any Ugandan to aspire to lead, subject to technical controls that sieve out the best from the other contenders and potential contenders. Uganda has the most highly qualified population capable of to seeking leadership in its history today, but not everyone will squeeze into positions of power. Eventually, power belongs to the people and it is them that determine who, among the many (whether 10, 150 or 500), becomes president, as it has always been during previous contests which have been no less competitive.

It should, therefore, not be the business of some people to dismiss or ridicule the interest of those that have come up to try their luck. The Constitution regards all citizens under terms set within its body as qualified to vote or to seek leadership and nobody should be denied a chance if they meet those requirements. The rest of the test is one’s ability to mobilise and convince Ugandans to vote him or her, in a free, fair and transparent election.

So, while the position of president is not for jokers, the right of any citizen to express interest in it is inherent in the democratic rights of all. After opening up to mass multiparty politics, we cannot then complain when “masses” come to benefit and enjoy hard-fought for freedoms.

Yet, on the side, I have heard some claims that some of the “jokers” have been hired by President Museveni to confuse people and discourage more serious contenders. Such speculation should be dismissed with much contempt as it seeks to malign and misrepresent the president as a manipulator.

Those raising such allegations should provide empirical evidence of their claims or leave Ugandans to enjoy their freedoms. It’s paradoxical that the same people who normally claim that the president stifles competition are the same claiming that he is fronting the “sea” of contenders. Which is which?

What’s absolutely clear is that President Museveni continues to score on the democracy front, guaranteeing free choice for Ugandans on how they want to be led and inspiring them to seek leadership. This is what he said about there being no need to groom or name a successor because a capable successor emerges organically and cannot be planted or imposed.

The question of who, among the many, gets elected as president on January 12, 2026, will be determined by Ugandans as it has always been since 1996. The best news out of the spectacle at EC is that President Museveni, the only most senior and experienced, tried, tested and trusted contender-represented by NRM Vice Chairman Al-Hajji Moses Kigongo and party Secretary General, Richard Todwong- picked papers to seek a new mandate. Ugandans are still assured of a clear choice amidst the scramble for Plot 1’s occupancy!

OBITUARY: I take this moment to pay tribute to the late Hon. Mary Karooro Okurut, a former minister and legislator representing Bushenyi District; distinguished academician, author, columnist and one time Presidential Press Secretary who died last week and was buried on Saturday. Being in line with her latter posting, there are many things I learnt from her; her humility, diligence, polished communication abilities and more.

I was looking forward to learning more from her but the Lord took her. I likewise remember Joseph Tamale Mirundi, also a former Presidential Press Secretary who made a year since his demise in the same week. A memorial mass was held at St. Gyaviira Catholic Parish, Bunamwaya, where I was honoured to represent H.E the President. May the souls of the two trailblazers rest in eternal peace!

The author is the Special Presidential Assistant-Press & Mobilisation/Deputy Spokesperson

Email: faruk.kirunda@statehouse.go.ug

0776980486/0783990861