One of the most conspicuous transformational experiences in Uganda since 1986 is in the information and communication sector, where media practice falls. Uganda’s media industry has 293 FM radio and 66 TV stations, respectively. The number of smart phones has increased to 18.2 million in 2024 from 7.6 million in 2020. There are three print daily newspapers, some weeklie; innumerable magazines, journals and publications and online (digital) news outlets. Uganda also hosts regional and international news networks to keep citizens informed and for the “other side of the story”.

These developments are connected to the larger global technological village but they don’t just happen from the blue. It takes deliberate policy and political will for them to take root. There are countries lagging far behind due to the political and security situation that cannot permit free flow of information.

It’s not by coincidence that they are happening when President Yoweri Museveni is in charge. When the current NRM presidential candidate set out on a journey to liberate Uganda, one of the aims was to give citizens a voice and channels where those voices would be aired. It was part of the democratic purse that he carried at assumption of power in 1986 and he has lived true to his goals. The Ugandan’s voice is loudest today than ever before!

Uganda’s mediascape during the colonial era, post-independence, through Amin’s regime and the early 1980s cannot be compared to today’s situation. Technology was still low and analogue but the governments of the time were notoriously repressive. Not only that. They killed publishers- and broadcasters- deemed critical like Fr. Clement Kiggundu, editor of Munno, a Catholic church-owned vernacular newspaper, who was burnt in his car and the body dumped in the present Namanve.

Two American journalists, Nicholas Stroh and Robert Siedle were also killed during the same era. No trial, nothing. Just extrajudiciary eliminated for doing their job! Veteran journalist and academic, Ben-Bella Ilakut, has a story of his miraculous escape from the “jaws of a crocodile”.

Under Obote II, repression on the press came naturally as it was on other freedoms.

President Museveni championed liberalisation which opened up space for the private sector to play a leading role in media and broadcasting. Over 99% of Uganda’s media practice is privately run and owned. Government only owns and runs Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC) and its affiliate channels, and shares in the Vision Group.

A much liberalised media economy guarantees the function of independent media, a hallmark of democracy and the enjoyment of universal human rights, which now include access to digital platforms.

That’s why President Museveni is emphatic about the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector as among four that are key drivers of economic development and job creation-others being Commercial Agriculture, Industries, Services (hotels, transport, professional services, etc) and ICT.

The NRM Manifesto 2026-2031 equally banks on ICT as “both an enabler and a growth driver to the modern economy” and as “one of the fastest growing sectors since its liberalization”. The NRM strategy is to develop the ICT as one of the main sectors of the economy to employ our young people, digitise businesses and the economy, and complement security efforts. In recent years, Government has invested in expanding the National Backbone Infrastructure (NBI) to provide affordable internet access. With this, a new economy has emerged characterised by: e-commerce, mobile telephony and associated businesses such as mobile money, online broadcasting, the app industry, social media, business process outsourcing (BPO), tele-medicine, tele-education, tele-conferencing, online banking, etc. Mobile phone network coverage is at 89% countrywide. Phone access to news and information is the quickest and most convenient way for Ugandans to know what’s happening in their surroundings and to make commentary on public affairs through platforms like Facebook, TikTok, X (Twitter), Instagram and commentary boards of online media outlets.

Ugandans enjoy generous freedoms in the use of these platforms. Only very few are getting into problems due to blatant failure to adhere to relevant laws such as the Computer Misuse Act. No matter how much freedom exists, there will always be exceptions of violators abusing the rights through irresponsible use of public information platforms.

The NRM Manifesto promises to increase Internet connectivity to cover the entire country, starting with strategic areas including; educational and health institutions, government institutions, tourism sites, AFCON facilities, hotspots in the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area (GKMA) and regional cities, security installations, and industrial parks; continue reducing the cost of internet to make it affordable to all Ugandans particularly our young people; spearhead the digitisation of government service delivery systems and negotiate with social media tech-giants to enable Ugandans to monetise their content. I predict the next five years to witness the fastest growth in this sector.

Mainstream media had enjoyed steady growth and expansion since 1986 until the Covid-19 pandemic of 2020-2021 which shattered the global economy, causing many media houses to shut down and others laying off workers. But the operating environment remains liberal enough to support further growth. The President has even provided financial support to journalists’ SACCOs in the sub-regions to boost them in setting up side ventures for a better livelihood as with other organised categories of Ugandans.

Questions about some media houses that have fallen afoul of the authorities in their practice are nothing to worry about. The underlying issues can be discussed and resolved while finding a balance between enjoying the Constitutional guarantees on freedom of speech and press freedom on one hand and the need to protect the security and sovereignty of the country and privacy and rights of citizens.

President Museveni’s reelection offers the best bet at balancing these interests and protecting the gains in the press and communications sphere. His preference for dialogue and engagement as opposed to highhanded and arbitrary reactionarism of some other leaders and intolerant online mobs of his rivals makes him the only guarantor of a vibrant, independent and professional media that contributes in changing the mindset of citizens for personal growth and national transformation in a fast-paced world.

The author is the Special Presidential Assistant-Press & Mobilisation/Deputy Spokesperson

Email: faruk.kirunda@statehouse.go.ug

0776980486/0783990861