As presidential candidate Robert Sentamu Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, prepares to rally in Jinja City on Friday 28 November, 2025, the Kiira Regional Police Command has issued a stern warning against processions during political campaigns.

After the Jinja City, Bobi Wine is expected to be in Iganga on Saturday 29th November,2026 where a couple of weeks ago, security reportedly denied him access to the busy town where the highway to the border with Kenya passes.

This move has sparked a debate about the delicate balance between freedom of expression and security. But the law enforcement officers are not adamant saying the challenge is not to choose between liberty and security but to balance them in a way that preserves the essence of both.

“…in the pursuit of whatever sort of freedom, we must not forget our responsibility to ensure the safety and security of all citizens…”, SSP Charles Nsaba the RPC remarks.

While citizens have the right to associate and express themselves, the police have a duty to maintain law and order. According to SSP Charles Nsaba, processions can amplify risks of clashes, tensions, and violence, disrupt normal traffic flow, and lead to disturbances of public safety and security.

In light of this, the police have cautioned the public against engaging in processions, especially boda boda riders, pedestrians, and motorized organized marches.

Instead, supporters are advised to gather at gazetted venues in Masese, Mpumudde, and Wakitaka without getting involved in processions.

This decision raises important questions about the role of security agencies in maintaining order during political campaigns. While some may view the police’s actions as restrictive, others see it as a necessary measure to prevent chaos and ensure public safety.

As the country navigates the complexities of democratic participation and security, it is crucial to strike a balance between individual freedoms and collective security. The Electoral Commission and security agencies must work together to ensure that all stakeholders can exercise their rights while maintaining peace and order.

Key Considerations:

The right to freedom of expression and association is fundamental in a democracy.

Security agencies have a duty to maintain law and order.

Processions can pose risks to public safety and security.

Gazetted venues provide a safe and controlled environment for political rallies.

The Way Forward:

As the campaign season continues, the Kiira Regional Police publicist Sp James Mubi says it is essential for all stakeholders to prioritize peace and order.

“…if we work together, we can ensure that the electoral process is credible, peaceful, and secure for all Ugandans…”, he says.

While political rallies are an essential part of any democratic process, they can have unintended consequences for ordinary citizens. Vendors selling merchandise, including fragile items, often find themselves caught in the chaos, with their livelihoods potentially affected by the disruptions.

Moreover, people who are not involved in politics, such as those visiting hospitals or going about their daily business, can get caught in the crossfire, literally and figuratively.

The Need for Responsible Citizenship.

As politicians like Bobi Wine or FDC’s Nathan Nandala Mafabi and others exercise their right to campaign, it is essential to remember that every citizen has a responsibility to respect the rights of others.

This includes the right to peace and quiet, the right to go about one’s daily business without disruption, and the right to safety.

Politicians, in particular, have a responsibility to ensure that their actions do not harm or intimidate others.

It is only when they acknowledge and respect these rights that citizens can work together to create a more harmonious and peaceful society.

Finding a Balance.

According to experts, finding a balance between the right to free speech and assembly, and the need to maintain public safety and order, is crucial.

This can be achieved through careful planning and coordination between politicians, security agencies, and the public.

“…as we move forward, I believe it is important for citizens, politicians, and security agencies to prioritize responsible behavior and respect for the law…”some commentator remarked on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal.