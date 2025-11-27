In the unpredictable contest for Jinja City South West Constituency, where 10 candidates are vying for the sole seat, Bernard Mbayo, the current Speaker of Jinja City Council emerges as a dark horse.

Mbayo is also a member of the National Executive of the Urban Authorities Association of Uganda, (UAAU), representing all local governments in Southeastern region.

The race for the constituency has attracted several high-profile candidates, including Hon. Dr. Timothy Lusala Batuwa (NUP) and Hon. Moses Grace Balyeku (NRM). However, many critical thinkers believe that Mbayo’s quiet momentum and underdog status could lead to an unexpected victory.

Despite being relatively unknown or underestimated, Mbayo’s leadership experience and appeal are proving to be a winning formula.

Many have described his campaign strategy is a masterclass in adaptability.

Drawing inspiration from the fishing community, he employs a multi-pronged approach to connect with voters and leaders.

By using various tactics, akin to fishermen using different fish, Mbayo is effectively reaching diverse groups in the metropolitan constituency. This covert and overt strategy is yielding results, making him a formidable candidate.

Unlike some politicians who exploit vulnerable groups with money and petty items, Mbayo emphasizes the importance of genuine leadership and integrity. “…money can buy votes, but it cannot buy loyalty, and I have majority supporters who are loyal and cannot be compromised…,” he said.

Mbayo promises to break this cycle by speaking truth to the people and prioritizing service over personal gain.

His leadership and integrity have also earned him the support of some NRM enthusiasts, including Emmanuel Joram Kamugisha aka Gish, who previously campaigned for Dr Batuwa in the 2021 general elections.

“…I have seen leaders come and go, but Bernard Mbayo’s integrity and vision for Jinja City South West constituency stand out, and I am supporting him because he puts people over politics…,” Gish said.

Revitalization of Road Infrastructures in Jinja City.

As a former Jinja Municipality Jinja had an estimated 200km of asphalt road network done during the colonial era.

With the inclusion of Budondo, Mafubira and Bugembe as part of the city status, this brought the total number of kilometers to 513, which is biggest than any city can maintain with the meagre sources of revenue.

“…the quality of our roads reflects the quality of our future and a city is judged by the quality of its roads because good roads are the arteries of a city’s economy…” the FDC loyalist quips.

Mbayo says as a city council they have acquired a brand-new grader, a 15-tonne- roller at a cost of 1.7Bn, using their locally raised revenue from Mantrac Uganda Ltd, (a leading construction equipment supplier in Uganda) to help Council opens roads in Northern division as well as maintain the roads in Southern division.

Jinja City has also got an additional 10 kilometers from the Ministry of Works that the leadership intends to take advantage of to rehabilitate the 8.7-kilometer potholed, yet highly industrialized Masese/Walukuba road.

Source of the Nile Redevelopment Project.

Bernard Mbayo has expressed his enthusiasm for the ongoing Source of the Nile Development project being undertaken by Excel Construction Ltd which he believes will transform the city into a world-class tourism destination.

“…this is a game changer for Jinja City, and it is not just about beautifying a place, it is about unlocking the potential of our city and creating opportunities for our people…”, Mbayo said, adding “I am thrilled to see the progress being made and I am confident that it will boost tourism, create jobs and improve the livelihoods of our people…”.

The project is part of the National Development Plan (NDPIII)which aims to transform the iconic destination into a world class tourism hub.

The plan includes various facilities such as a modern pier with a glass bridge and docking area for boats, a Formula One (F1) race tracks worth 47 billion shillings, an equestrian facility worth 13 billion shillings, modern museums, Nile Village and a Cultural Centre.

There will also be a Children’s Park, restaurants and viewing deck as well as a health clinic and accommodation facilities. According to plan, there will also be a Zipline infrastructure connecting the eastern and western banks, a cable car infrastructure and modern cruise liners.

According to the Master Plan, the total cost of the Project is 430 billion shillings.

However, the cost of the first phase is 15 billion shillings which includes the construction of a modern pier, a glass bridge, restaurants and other amenities to enhance the visitor experience.

Makerere University

In a deliberate move to provide opportunity for higher quality education, Bernard Mbayo says Jinja City Council granted 52 acres of land to Makerere University to establish a fully-fledged university at Budondo.

This was done following a formal request by the managers of Makerere University which has been running as a campus in jinja City for long.

During his reign as speaker, Jinja City Council also granted 20 acres of Council land to the State House-managed Presidential Skilling Initiative at Nakabango.

The rationale behind the move is to help in solving unemployment among the youth in the city and Busoga sub region through skilling and tooling.

Street Lights

Mbayo has also called upon the Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL) to provide street lighting in cities and towns across the country as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

He suggests that UEDCL should be compelled through an Act of Parliament to light all cities and towns in Uganda, citing the high cost of procuring and maintaining solar street lights.

“…Jinja, being the home of electricity, should get special consideration, similar to Hoima’s benefits from oil and areas near game parks that receive royalties…,” Mbayo said.

He proposes that Jinja City be given affirmative action in terms of power tariffs or concessions, considering its role in generating hydro power for the country.

The proposal aims to ensure that UEDCL gives back to the millions of Ugandans who support the company through their electricity bills.

The initiative is seen as a way to promote economic growth and development in Jinja City and other urban areas in Uganda.

Safeguards of Public Land & Property.

On the issue of public land and property, Mbayo says they have worked together with progressive and patriotic stakeholders at Town Hall to ensure that all the land that had been grabbed are returned for the benefits of the public.

Among the land that has been under contention include the so called Tirupati land adjacent to the Nile Bridge along the Kyabazinga way. The land in question belongs to the Council and there is a High Court ruling to revert the land to the Council.

Unfortunately, the implementation of the ruling is being frustrated by some wrong elements.

Its not yet clear why the Town Clerk Moses Otimong as the accounting officer and custodian of Council property is hesitant to implement the decision of the high Court.

As a leader, Mbayo has a track record of protecting public land and ensuring that it is used for the benefit of the people. He cited the example of Mpumudde Estate Primary School, where he helped recover land that had been grabbed by shrewd politicians and greedy civil servants.

With his commitment to genuine leadership and accountability, Mbayo is poised to bring positive change and development to Jinja City South West constituency. His message resonates with the people, who are tired of politicians who prioritize personal gain over service.

Who is Bernard Mbayo?

Born on September 20, 1974, Bernard Mbayo is a seasoned leader and politician. He is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in International Relations and Diplomacy at Cavendish University.

Mbayo has a diploma in Human Rights and a diploma in Law from the Law Development Centre. He has also studied Business Administration and worked at Capital FM from 1995 to 1998.

Mbayo has been a loyal member of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party since 2006 and has consistently demonstrated leadership skills. He was first elected as councilor for Jinja Central West Parish in 2011 and later won another election as Councilor for Jinja South West Division in 2021.

He has served as the Speaker of Jinja City Council since 2021, earning the trust of his peers.