Beaten, Abandoned, Then Charged: The Ordeal of Fredrick Namara Karuhanga Under the Shadow of UPDF’s Major Mark Wanyama

For days, Fredrick Namara Karuhanga lay unconscious after a brutal assault that nearly claimed his life in March 2023.

Severely beaten, abandoned along the lakeshores of Mbeya Island in Mukono District, and stripped of his property, Namara survived only after marine soldiers intervened and rushed him for medical attention.

He later opened a criminal case, now under court file 1324/2024, seeking justice for attempted murder, aggravated robbery, and assault.

But in a twist that has shocked residents in Mukono and raised serious legal questions, Namara himself was arrested on February 10 this year in connection with a matter he insists had nothing to do with him.

At the center of this unfolding saga is senior Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) officer Major Mark Wanyama, a man who has appeared in the media claiming to be a law-abiding citizen.

However, court records, police files, and testimonies from Mbeya Island tell a far more troubling story, one of alleged torture, contested arrests, land wrangles, and possible interference in criminal proceedings.

Contrary to Major Wanyama’s recent media claims, available police records show that Namara was never among the accused persons linked to the destruction of property at Mbeya Island.

The suspects in that case, registered under File No. CRB 442/2023, were headed by Juma Mukwana and others. Namara never recorded a statement in that file, nor had he interacted with police regarding it. The file had reportedly been sanctioned twice before.

Yet on February 10, 2026, Namara was arrested.

His lawyers describe the arrest as irregular and in breach of the law, alleging that police were pressured to effect the arrest for appeasement purposes.

They further argue that claims suggesting Namara had been in hiding are intended to intimidate him into abandoning his pending case against Wanyama’s camp.

Police spokesperson Racheal Kawala has defended Namara’s release on bond, emphasizing that police bond is a constitutional right and does not signal the end of investigations.

She confirmed that the file has been forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for guidance.

Namara has since petitioned the ODPP for a swift review of what he calls an illegality in his arrest.

From Victim to Accused

What makes the arrest particularly controversial is that Namara himself is recorded as a victim in a separate criminal file.

According to court documents and testimonies from Mbeya Island residents, Namara was attacked and beaten nearly to death by individuals allegedly associated with Wanyama’s camp.

He was abandoned at the lakeshores after suffering severe injuries. Marine officers rescued him and rushed him for treatment. He remained in a coma for days before regaining consciousness.

In one televised interview, Major Wanyama reportedly admitted ordering the fracas in which Namara was assaulted.

Community members on Mbeya Island claim that Namara’s case is not isolated. They allege that several residents have suffered violence but chose silence out of fear.

If proven, such claims would paint a disturbing picture of coercion and intimidation in a civilian land dispute involving a senior military officer.

The Seven-Acre Dispute

At the heart of the tensions is a protracted land dispute over seven acres comprising Kyaggwe Block 494, Plot 9, at Mbeya Island.

The land was reportedly purchased on November 6, 2019, by businessman Jackson Twinamasiko from Francis Tyaba, who resides in the United States and had granted power of attorney to Joyce Lutaaya. Documents show the land was bought for 70 million shillings.

Subsequently, Lutaaya allegedly sold the same land to Major Wanyama.

Twinamasiko petitioned both the UPDF and the President, alleging forceful occupation by Wanyama and armed soldiers.

Investigations by the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) and the Special Investigations Bureau (SIB) reportedly found Wanyama and other soldiers culpable. The matter is currently before the UPDF Human Rights Department.

An interim court order restrained interference with the land pending final determination of the suit.

On October 21, 2022, the Office of the Inspector General of Police instructed enforcement. Despite resistance, the order was eventually implemented in January 2024.

The civil case is now before Justice Mary Kisakye Kaitesi and is expected back in court in March.

Contradictions in the Murder Narrative

Major Wanyama recently appeared on Bukedde TV and Nile Post, alleging that Namara orchestrated the demolition of his house under the direction of businessman Twinamasiko.

He claimed police had tracked Namara for three years before his recent arrest by the State House Land Protection Unit.

He also suggested that residents had been arrested and charged with serious offences, including murder allegations linked to claims of killing Namara, despite Namara being alive.

However, records indicate that the arrests at Mbeya Island were tied to the March 22, 2023 murder of 32-year-old fisherman Fred Ntambi at Kizaala Buganda village in Katosi Town Council.

The suspects included Jackson Sebitosi (28), Bernard Mateke (36), Abdul Ssempiira, the Mbeya LCI Vice Chairperson; Yasin Kasirye, the Mbeya LCI Secretary; Richard Ngoobi; Annet Amuron; Sanyu Digonda; and Abdul Mugisha.

They were later granted bail after key witness Florence Namujju declined to attend court sessions.

Allegations have surfaced that Wanyama’s travel company promised to take her abroad for work and pay school fees for the deceased’s children, claims that raise serious ethical concerns if substantiated.

Threats in Court

In September 2023, while appearing before Mukono Chief Magistrate Roselyn Nsenge, Major Wanyama reportedly threatened to take a criminal path if justice was not determined in his favor. The remarks were made after the magistrate cautioned him to testify carefully.

Even more troubling are records suggesting that under oath, Wanyama allegedly declared disregard for the rule of law and admitted ordering Namara’s beating during an incident involving attempted murder and aggravated robbery.

If verified, such statements could carry serious implications for a serving senior army officer.

A Pattern of Intimidation?

Residents of Mbeya Island describe a climate of fear. Some allege that armed personnel were deployed in what began as a civilian land dispute.

Others claim that mediation processes were frustrated and court orders were resisted.

The site where Wanyama’s demolished house once stood remains abandoned. Yet the legal and human consequences of the dispute are very much alive.

For Namara, the journey from victim to accused has been traumatic. Surviving a near-fatal assault, recovering from a coma, and then facing arrest in an unrelated file has deepened suspicions that the criminal justice process may have been weaponized.

With the ODPP reviewing the files, the UPDF Human Rights Department examining findings from CMI and SIB, and the mainland suit returning to court in March, the unfolding case may set significant precedents regarding accountability within the security forces.

What began as a seven-acre land transaction worth 70 million shillings has spiraled into a web of torture allegations, contested arrests, murder investigations, stalled mediation, and claims of witness interference.

As the courts prepare to hear the matter again, one question looms large:

Was Fredrick Namara Karuhanga arrested in pursuit of justice, or as retaliation for surviving long enough to demand it?