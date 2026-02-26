News

President Museveni hosts Charlene Ruto

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni today hosted Charlene Ruto and her team at State Lodge, Nakasero.

The meeting focused on strengthening regional cooperation and advancing value addition in the leather industry as a driver of Africa’s economic transformation.

Welcoming Ms. Ruto, President Museveni expressed satisfaction with her interest in investing on the continent, emphasising that value addition remains critical to creating jobs and retaining wealth within Africa.

“Africa must process its raw materials locally. How do we create jobs for our young people if we continue exporting raw materials and importing finished goods? That is where there is a big hemorrhage,” the President said.

He reiterated his long-standing position that regional collaboration and industrial growth are essential for sustainable development.

On her part, Ms. Ruto congratulated President Museveni upon his recent electoral victory and briefed him on her family’s long-standing involvement in business and manufacturing in Kenya.

She noted that her team is keen on strengthening regional supply chains and deepening cooperation with Uganda as part of broader efforts to promote intra-African trade.

Ms. Ruto also disclosed that she had earlier met with Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces to discuss further avenues of cooperation and partnership.


