Peter Brooks, the U.S.-based Senior Vice President of Growth Strategy at Paramount Pictures, has returned to Kampala with a 10-member delegation to finalize a major coffee purchase agreement and explore broader commodity partnerships with Ugandan producers. The initiative is led by the Office of the President Diaspora Affairs, which extended the invitation on behalf of His Excellency President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to build direct economic ties with the African Diaspora.

The Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs, Ambassador Abbey Walusimbi, said, “This return visit is a direct result of the vision of H.E. the President and the strategic groundwork that is continuously being done by our office,”

Amb. Walusimbi added that, “We are not merely welcoming visitors; we are strategically engaging our brothers and sisters from the diaspora as key partners in Uganda’s economic transformation. This coffee deal is the first fruit of that intentional partnership.”

Brooks’ involvement stems from an August 2025 invitation by the Diaspora Affairs Office, aligning with President Museveni’s emphasis on diaspora-driven growth. During that initial trip, Brooks joined prominent African American executives from BET, Warner Bros., NBC, and other sectors, many of whom were visiting Uganda for the first time. The group explored opportunities in line with Uganda’s priorities, such as boosting exports and creating legacy investments.

Brooks praised the country’s appeal, noting it felt “safe, secure, friendly, and somewhat like home.” He reserved special admiration for President Museveni’s leadership: “His Excellency’s forward-thinking vision has united Ugandans at home and abroad, turning diaspora potential into real economic power.

During their first leg of the visit, the delegation quickly identified coffee as a prime opportunity. Brooks, who has faced sourcing inconsistencies from South America for celebrity-linked brands, introduced Ugandan samples to figures like rappers Jadakiss and 50 Cent. “Their positive feedback, on how high the quality of Uganda’s coffee was, paved the way for supply chain talks.” Brooks said

Now, just months later, the team is poised to sign an agreement for an initial consignment of coffee containers from a Ugandan processing facility, they will also assess shea butter, cocoa, chia seeds, and vanilla commodities vital for diaspora brands but often hard to source reliably. Brooks acknowledged that while these brands have “capital and markets,” Uganda provides “strong commodities” to bridge the gap.

This effort comes amid Uganda’s coffee boom, with exports surging to 59% in September 2025 according to the Uganda Coffee Development Authority. The country has eclipsed Ethiopia as Africa’s top exporter, shipping a record 47,606 tonnes in May alone and generating over $2.2 billion annually, contributing significantly to national GDP and supporting millions of smallholder farmers.

The momentum complements initiatives by Kimberly Paige, CEO of KEP Consulting Group and a former executive at Coca-Cola and BET. Paige, who has scaled billion-dollar brands, organized prior delegations in July and August 2025, including investor Paula Madison and BET’s Ray Goulbourne. Her upcoming visit this month will include thought leader 19 Keys, Super Mind Coffee outlet brands, and partners from Jadakiss’ Kiss Café chains.

19 Keys whose real name is Jibrial Muhammad born in California net worth about $10M. Known as a thought leader, motivation speaker, and successful entrepreneur, media personality, founder and lifestyle brand CROWNZ SOCIETY. He is also the author of the bestseller paradigm Keys: solution based mind reprogramming book.

Jadakiss born in New York, is an American rapper artist known for his gravely voice and hard-core rhymes. His real name Jason Terrance Phillips best known by his stage name Jadakiss networth $6M.

Ugandan officials, including Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi, have signaled strong support, recognizing the diaspora’s “real economic value, global reach, and cultural influence,” as Paige noted. She envisions a “connected diaspora economy” where Uganda’s resources meet global networks for mutual wins.

However experts cautioned that while production is projected to hit 6.53 million bags in 2025/26, the sector faces climate vulnerabilities and global price swings. Successful deals will require sustainable farming, fair pricing, and regulatory alignment to benefit local producers.

Once finalized, this partnership could signal a new era in Uganda-diaspora relations, shifting from visits, to measurable trade. The office of the President continues to lead such efforts, with recent global mobilization campaigns underscoring President Museveni’s commitment to inclusive growth.