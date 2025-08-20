This funding comes as the country gears up for the 2026 general elections, highlighting efforts to strengthen democratic processes amid ongoing debates over electoral fairness.

The allocation, announced on Wednesday by government sources, is intended to finance dialogue initiatives among IPOD member parties, which include the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), Democratic Party (DP), Uganda People’s Congress (UPC), and Justice Forum (JEEMA).

IPOD, established in 2010 with support from the Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy, serves as a platform for political parties to discuss national issues, resolve conflicts, and promote consensus-building. Proponents argue that such funding enhances political stability, especially in a nation where multiparty politics was reintroduced in 2005 after decades of one-party rule.