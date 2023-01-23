National Unity Platform (NUP) supremo Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, alias Bobi Wine has expressed his solidarity with under-fire State Minister for Housing, Persis Namuganza amid censure woes in Parliament.

Parliament has met today to cast a vote on the censure motion that was tabled before it last year and overwhelmingly chosen to have her relieved of her Ministerial position.

Namuganza, also MP for Bukono County in Namutumba district was accused of indiscipline, an accusation she attributes to a personal vendetta with the Speaker of Parliament Annet Anita Among.

As the voting on the highly contentious matter got underway, Bobi Wine was among the many who came out to castigate the process, referring to it as “mob justice” against Namuganza.

He expressed dismay at the fact that Parliament had convened to capacity to discuss the censure against ” Among’s enemy yet it would be a different case when debating critical issues.

” Notice that it’s a full house whenever Parliament debates ‘disciplinary’ action against Anita Among’s critics. But MPs will be busy elsewhere when parliament is debating critical issues.

Trust Among to raise a mob when she wants some mob justice against her ‘ enemies’! Bobi Wine tweeted.