The Democratic Party (DP) in Uganda recently held its presidential elections, but the exclusion of Hon. Richard Sebamala from the race has raised questions about the relevance of “People Power” and the rule of law in African leadership. If the majority’s views and legal principles were truly prioritized, the DP could have seen a competitive contest between incumbent president Nobert Mao and Sebamala, the Bukoto Central Constituency legislator. However, an amendment to the DP constitution, requiring candidates to have held leadership positions within the party for ten years, disqualified Sebamala, leaving many questioning the party’s commitment to democratic ideals.

Hon. Richard Sebamala, a prominent figure in Ugandan politics, needed no introduction as he entered the race for DP president. As the Member of Parliament for Bukoto Central in the Anita Annet Among-led Parliament, Sebamala has earned a reputation for mobilizing voters across Uganda’s countryside. A quick Google search identifies him as a legislator in Uganda’s Eleventh Parliament, but those who know him personally describe him as a dedicated family man, married to Joan Sebamala, with aspirations to lead the DP.

Sebamala’s political journey is marked by significant achievements, including his ousting of long-serving legislator Edward Ssekandi from the Bukoto Central seat in 2021, ending a 26-year tenure. His campaign for the DP presidency was seen as a timely challenge to Nobert Mao, whose leadership has been criticized for aligning too closely with President Yoweri Museveni’s government. Mao, who also serves as the State Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs, secured a fourth term as DP president, leaving many party members disillusioned by what they perceive as a “one-man” leadership style.

The disqualification of Sebamala, a former municipal engineer with over 20 years of experience, sparked debate about the DP’s constitutional amendments, which many view as a tool to entrench Mao’s leadership. The events unfolding between April 30 and May 2 in Mbarara District exposed what some describe as unfair and undemocratic practices in the party’s leadership selection process. Sebamala, known for mentoring youth and promoting development projects in sports, leadership, and business, was seen as a beacon of hope for those marginalized by poverty.

Sebamala’s office in Bukoto Central proudly displays the DP’s blue flag alongside portraits of former party presidents, including Paul Kawanga Ssemwogerere, John Ssebana Kizito, and Nobert Mao, signaling his commitment to the party’s legacy. Despite his disqualification, Sebamala remains a respected figure, with supporters like Robert Mawejje, a DP cadre and teacher in Masaka City, praising him as a visionary leader capable of steering the party toward reform. Mawejje believes Sebamala could fill the leadership void left by Mao and lead the DP to a new era of redemption.

A Legacy of Service and Ambition

Sebamala’s rise in politics began with his 2021 victory over Edward Ssekandi, polling 9,916 votes against Ssekandi’s 4,902. Born to Cyrus Ndawula and Betty Nanyonga in Gulama village, Buwunga Sub-County, Masaka District, Sebamala has transformed Bukoto Central through his focus on service delivery. He has monitored schools and health centers, supported youth and women’s initiatives, and empowered communities through the Sebamala Foundation, which organizes the annual Sebamala Cup and other development programs.

A civil engineer by training, Sebamala graduated from Kyambogo University in 2005 and later studied at Dana College in Nebraska, USA. His early career included working as a taxi conductor and an industrial trainee at FUFA, but his entrepreneurial spirit led him to establish DDKI Services, a construction company that built roads in Sembabule, Matete, and Masaka. His contributions to infrastructure, such as the Masaka-Nyendo road, reflect his commitment to development.

Sebamala’s political ambitions were inspired by leaders like Kenya’s President William Ruto, whom he admires for his grassroots approach. From his days at Bukalasa Seminary to his time at Namilyango College and Jinja College, Sebamala has been driven by a desire to serve. His Catholic upbringing, influenced by his father’s teachings, has shaped his values of hard work, faith, and community service.

What’s Next for Sebamala?

Despite his disqualification from the DP presidential race, Sebamala remains focused on his role as Bukoto Central’s MP. The 2026 elections will see him face strong contenders, including Hon. Haruna Kasolo, the State Minister for Microfinance, and National Unity Platform candidates Magellan Kazibwe and Alex Ntamu. Sebamala’s track record, including his fight against corruption and advocacy for youth and women, positions him as a formidable candidate.

Sebamala’s story is one of resilience and ambition. From selling coffee as a child to fund his education to building a successful business and political career, he embodies the spirit of hard work and service. His supporters believe he could one day lead the DP, provided the party revisits its constitutional barriers. For now, Sebamala continues to inspire through his leadership in Bukoto Central and his unwavering commitment to Uganda’s development.