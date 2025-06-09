Every year on June 9th, Ugandans come together to celebrate Heroes Day, a special occasion to remember and appreciate the courage, sacrifices, and service of our nation’s heroes. These are the men and women who stood strong to defend our country, who led with love, and who gave their time and energy to build a better Uganda.

Hon. Florence Nambozo Wamala, the Minister of State for Karamoja Affairs and Woman Representative for Sironko District, has called on all Ugandans to reflect on the true meaning of heroism. “Being a hero is not just about history or war,” she says. “It is also about doing the right thing, caring for others, and working hard to uplift our communities.”

As a member of the Strategic Leadership Committee, Hon. Nambozo plays a key role in shaping Uganda’s future. Her work in Karamoja, one of the country’s most challenging regions, reflects her strong belief in fairness, equality, and development for all. She understands that heroes can be found in everyday life in mothers who raise children with love, in teachers who educate the next generation, in farmers who feed the nation, and in leaders who serve with honesty.

She encourages young people to be inspired by the stories of Uganda’s heroes, and to write their own stories through acts of kindness, courage, and determination. “Let us not forget those who came before us,” she said. “Let their bravery remind us to live with purpose and to serve with humility.”

On this Heroes Day, Hon. Florence Nambozo Wamala sends a powerful message of unity and progress. She urges Ugandans to continue walking the path of peace and patriotism, and to remember that we all have a role to play in building the Uganda we dream of.

Happy Heroes Day to all! May we continue to honor our heroes by being heroes in our own way.