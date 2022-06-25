The territorial Police at Mukono are investigating an incident of Aggravated Robbery where a cashier at Spice Super Market was shot and wounded by the armed thugs.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire says the incident happened yesterday 24th June 2022 at about 11:34 pm when three robbers armed with an AK47 attacked the super market located in Mulago cell, Ntawo Ward in Mukono Municipality.

“The robbers made away with unspecified amount of money after shooting Sekandi Irene the cashier in back,” Owoyesigyire said in a statement on Saturday.

“Fast responders rushed the victim to Namirembe hospital Mukono for first aid and she was later transferred to Nsambya hospital where she is currently admitted.”

Owoyesigyire added that the police responded to the scene and have subsequently recorded statements from eyewitnesses.

“We have also noted that the thugs knew the routine at the supermarket as they attacked when the security guard was aiding customers put their bought merchandise into vehicles and he only got to pick up his gun after the incident,” he noted.

“This means he wasn’t armed and this of course calls for strict supervision of all deployed guards to make sure they do their job as per the description.”

Owoyesigyire further revealed that the hunt for the suspects is ongoing and more details will be availed soon.