By Everest Mukiibi

Adjumani General Hospital is grappling with the shortage of beds following a surge in the number of patients being admitted at the facility.

Apparently, some of the patients are now lying on the floor in the wards.

Statistics from the hospital indicate that the health facility that was built with the capacity of 100 beds in the different wards currently has more than 300 patients. The hospital also receives about 400 patients in the Out-patient Department daily.

Michael Ojja, the Administrator Adjumani General Hospital says the maternity ward has only 25 beds but admissions have tripled.

According to Ojja, they used to have an average of 165 deliveries in the past but since March 2020 to date, they register between 350 and 400 deliveries monthly, meaning admissions equally went up.

Ojja appealed to the government to increase funding to the hospital to be able to handle the overwhelming number of patients seeking health services.

Ben Anyama, the Adjumani District LC V Chairperson attributed the overwhelming number of patients flocking the hospital to the influx of refugees in the district.

According to Anyama, there are over 11,000 refugees in Adjumani district who entered illegally from the porous borders of the Democratic Republic of Congo –DRC and South Sudan.