By Everest Mukiibi

At least seven suspected cattle thieves were put out of action in Karamoja sub region during military operations last week, a report from the 3rd Division command in Moroto has revealed.

The report also indicates that the soldiers recovered three guns and seven rounds of ammunitions from the so-called warriors.

Maj. Isaac Oware, 3rd Division Spokesman said that the army recovered 701 cattle, 105 goats and sheep in the same operation across the Karamoja sub region. He added that 46 suspected cattle thieves were arrested in the same operation and 32 were prosecuted in the court martial.

According to Maj. Oware, the victims of last week’s operations were from Abim, Kotido and Nakapiripirit districts, the same areas where they recovered the guns and ammunitions.

The army launched another phase of the disarmament in Karamoja in July 2021. The operation dubbed “Usalama Kwa Wote”, loosely translated to mean “Peace for All” saw the recovery of 105 guns, 1,046 Rounds of Ammunition and 7,726 animals.

In November, the army extended the operation for another three months.

Brig. Gen. Joseph Balikudembe, the 3rd Division Commander, told journalists in Karamoja in November that the new phase of disarmament will mainly be forceful, involving cordon and search operations, and those found with illegal guns will be prosecuted.

The Karimojong cattle raid spill overs have affected the neighbouring sub regions of Teso, Sebei and Acholi.

Statistics from 3rd Division indicate that the army recovered over 8,000 head of cattle from Katakwi, Bulambuli, Kween, and Amudat among others, and returned them to their rightful owners.