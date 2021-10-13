Kabale district has run out of Moderna vaccine that was supplied last week to boost the vaccination against Covid-19

Last week, Kabale district received 2535 doses of modern vaccine and 460 doses of AstraZeneca for all people who were due for their first and second doses respectively.

The Assistant Kabale district health officer in charge of the child and maternal health, Paddy Mwesigye, said, by Monday 11th October evening, all 2535 doses of modern medicine that were supplied to the district had been used up.

Mwesigye, added that out of 460 doses of AstraZeneca that were supplied, there is still a balance of only 80 doses.

He, however, says that the district is waiting for more supplies of Sinovac vaccines at the end of this week or early next week to cater for all teachers who are due for their second jabs.

Mwesigye, attributes the quick uptake of the vaccines to massive sensitization.