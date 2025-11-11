Kampala, Uganda – In a glittering fusion of philanthropy, nostalgia, and unyielding optimism, the Old Budonians’ Club (OBC) is poised to transform the opulent Victoria Ballroom at Speke Resort Munyonyo into a beacon of hope on Saturday, November 22, 2025. This black-tie extravaganza, open to all Ugandans and friends of the cause, promises an evening of fine dining, heartfelt stories, and transformative giving—all in service of the Children’s Cancer Ward at Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI) in Mulago Hospital.

As Childhood Cancer Awareness Month draws to a close, the OBC—a vibrant network of alumni from Budo Junior School and King’s College Budo—leverages its storied legacy to rally against a silent epidemic. Uganda grapples with over 500 new pediatric cancer diagnoses annually, yet resource gaps leave many young warriors underserved.

“This dinner isn’t just a fundraiser; it’s a celebration of resilience,” declared Paul Waddimba, OBC Mobiliser, in a recent call to action. “From survivor spotlights like our young hero ‘Dr. La La La’—whose infectious spirit defies her battles—to pledges that stock wards with nutrition and medical essentials, we’re turning tables into lifelines.”

The evening kicks off around 7:00 PM with a reception overlooking Lake Victoria’s serene expanse, followed by a multi-course feast curated by Speke Resort’s acclaimed chefs. Attendees can expect laughter-filled toasts, live entertainment, and networking among Uganda’s elite—politicians, business leaders, and everyday heroes alike. Tables for groups are available, ensuring the event’s communal spirit extends beyond Budo’s hallowed halls.

This marks the club’s latest chapter in a year of bold philanthropy. Earlier in September, OBC volunteers hosted a “red carpet” morale-booster at the UCI ward, cheering survivors with games and gifts. Building on that momentum—and a staggering UGX 800 million raised for King’s College Budo’s new chapel—the dinner eyes even loftier goals: equipping the ward with vital supplies amid a national health funding shortfall.

Tickets, priced at approximately UGX 220,000–250,000 per person (including gourmet appetizers, mains, and select beverages), are flying off shelves via FlexiPay or direct bookings. “With just 11 days left, this is your moment to join the fight,” urged Waddimba, reachable at +256 704 765 186. Proceeds will directly bolster holistic care—from chemotherapy kits to psychosocial support—empowering families in their darkest hours.

Speke Resort Munyonyo, a Ruparelia Group jewel renowned for hosting Africa’s thought leaders, amplifies the event’s prestige. Its lakeside allure not only elevates the glamour but symbolizes renewal: just as Victoria’s waters sustain life, so too will these funds nurture tomorrow’s stars.

As Uganda’s cancer scourge claims one child every three hours, events like this underscore a profound truth: collective action conquers adversity. Will you raise a glass to hope? Secure your spot today and etch your name in a legacy of love. Gakyali mabaga—let’s dine for the dreamers.