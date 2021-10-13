Police in Rukungiri district has arrested two UPDF soldiers for allegedly defiling two underage girls.

The suspects have been identified as Godet Musasizi and another one only identified as Muhoozi both residents of Kabashuri cell.

The soldiers are part of the 02 Mountain Battalion, Mountain Division, Muhoti Fort Portal.

The soldiers allegedly defiled two girls (name’s withheld) both aged 17 and 15, according to their father Deus Muhereza 40, a businessman and resident of Nyakagyera cell, Burora Parish in Nyarushanje Sub-county, Rukungiri District.

Muhereza got information that his two daughters were having sex with soldiers on a farm at around 200am.

He fiercely proceeded to the scene and found them engaged in sexual acts erupting a scuffle until he managed to arrest one soldier.

This has been registered at Rukungiri Central Police Station under reference number CRB 1396/ 2021.