The State Minister for General Duties in the Finance Ministry Henry Musasizi Ariganyira has hailed the outgone Chief Administrative Officer- CAO Rubanda District Christopher Ahimbisibwe for transforming the district into a good performing local government.

Mr Ahimbisibwe has been transferred to Rakai District and his place at Rubanda will be occupied by Robert Abeneitwe who has also been transferred from Kanungu District.

However, Ahimbisibwe will be remembered for superintending a technical wing that saw Rubanda District score highest in performance for local governments in Kigezi subregion for the last two years. He left Rubanda in 4th position at the national level, according to rankings for the performance of Local governments in the Financial year 2020/2021.

In his written speech read by the Rubanda RDC Peter Rwakifari, during the Handover Ceremony which doubled as the farewell party for Ahimbisibwe, Musasizi who is also the member of Parliament Rubanda East thanked Ahimbisibwe for the excellent performance exhibited during his tenure as the head of the technical wing at Rubanda District.

“Allow me to thank and commend Mr Ahimbisibwe Christopher for his stewardship and significant contribution in building and transforming this district into a well-managed and good performing institution. This concerted effort is praiseworthy and it is not only for the Rubanda district but for national development. Am sure you will translate what you have done in Rubanda to wherever you are going in your tour of duty.” read part of the speech.

Musasizi also welcomed the incoming CAO to Rubanda District and assured him of support in the performance of his duties. The Minister advised Mr Robert Abeneitwe to always share notes with the outgone CAO, “because Ahimbisibwe left a good legacy.”

Mr Ahimbisibwe thanked the Rubanda District technical departmental heads and Political leaders for giving him a conducive environment from where he was able to contribute efforts in the management and development of the area. He handed over office and tools of work to the new CAO in presence of the Rubanda District LC.5 Chairperson Stephen Kasyaba and the District Councilors.

Ahimbisibwe was working as the Principal Assistant Town Clerk Northern Division in Kabale Municipality before he was elevated to Chief Administrative officer in 2016. He worked in Ntungamo and Butambra Districts before he was posted to Rubanda in 2019, replacing Aggrey Winston Muramira who had also been transferred to Kasese District.