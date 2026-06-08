Uganda Among The World’s Top 25 Outsourcing Destinations.

Kampala, Uganda

It is 10 o’clock on a Tuesday morning in Gulu, in Northern Uganda, and Amara is already four hours into her workday. Her client is in Tokyo. The project is a website rebuild for a mid-sized Japanese retail firm. She has never visited Japan. She has never needed to.

Amara, 26, is one of 1,500 trained digital freelancers working through Maarifasasa Limited, a Ugandan company that has quietly built something extraordinary, a talent network serving clients in Japan, the United States, Germany, Denmark, Norway, Belgium, South Korea, Ghana, and Eswatini, operated largely by young Ugandans who were told, for years, that opportunity required a passport.

“People used to say that if you wanted to work in tech, you had to go to Nairobi, or leave Africa entirely,” she says. “Nobody told us the work could come to us.”

It is coming to them. And the world has taken notice.

When the Ministry of ICT & National Guidance launched Uganda’s National Business Process Outsourcing Policy, the goal was clear: make Uganda the destination of choice for global digital services. The 2026 Global Outsourcing Talent Index, ranking Uganda 24th out of 193 countries, confirms the strategy is working.

The 2026 Global Outsourcing Talent Index, which ranks countries by their competitiveness as destinations for outsourced digital services, has placed Uganda 24th in the world, out of 193 countries assessed. Uganda sits in the global top 13%. It is the second-ranked country in the East African Community, after Kenya, and one of only seven African nations in the global top 25.

In labour cost competitiveness alone, Uganda ranked 12th globally, ahead of far larger economies with longer-established tech sectors.

“Uganda is no longer an emerging outsourcing market. It is increasingly a trusted destination for global digital services, offering talent, affordability, reliability, and innovation,” Global Outsourcing Talent Index 2026.

These numbers reflect the cold commercial calculus of global companies deciding where to send work.

But they also reflect something that cannot be captured in an index: a deliberate, national bet on the idea that Uganda’s greatest competitive asset was a young, English-speaking, digitally curious population that the world had not yet found.

Uganda’s Fourth National Development Plan — NDP IV — identifies digital transformation and human capital development as twin engines of the country’s transition toward upper-middle-income status by 2040. The BPO sector sits precisely at that intersection: it creates skilled employment, earns foreign exchange, and accelerates the digital skilling of a workforce that is, on average, younger than in almost any country on earth.

Over 73% of Uganda’s population is under 30. In most development contexts, that statistic is cited as a pressure — a demographic that needs feeding, schooling, and eventually employing. The Global Outsourcing Talent Index has reframed it as an asset. Uganda’s youth is not a burden to be managed. It is a labour force that global businesses want to hire.

“This ranking is not accidental,” says Dr. Aminah Zawedde, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance. “It is the outcome of deliberate policy, investment in ICT training aligned to international standards, infrastructure development and creating the conditions for Ugandan enterprises to compete globally. NDP IV gave us the framework. Our young people are delivering the results.”

The ranking did not arrive on the back of policy alone. Two international partnerships have been particularly consequential.

The Uganda–Japan ICT Connectivity Project, known as UJ-Connect, is a collaboration between the Ministry of ICT and Japan’s International Cooperation Agency (JICA). Since its inception, the programme has facilitated 51 business-matching engagements between Ugandan and Japanese technology companies — concrete commercial relationships, not aspirational memoranda. It has also established BizLink, a platform connecting Ugandan software engineers and BPO firms with outsourcing opportunities from Japanese clients.

Separately, the United Kingdom Trade Partnerships Programme has worked with Uganda’s export-ready IT and BPO companies to strengthen their compliance with international standards, sharpen their market positioning, and open doors in the United Kingdom. Part of this work gave birth to ‘The Tech Pearl’ — Uganda’s rebranded BPO value proposition, positioning the country as a destination for reliable delivery, specialised talent, and genuine partnership.

Branding in global services markets is not vanity, it is the difference between being considered and being overlooked.

Beyond Maarifasasa Limited, a growing cohort of Ugandan firms is delivering services to clients across the United States, Europe, and Asia. They provide customer support, cybersecurity, software development, data management, digital marketing, quality assurance, and market research. Some are large and established. Others are lean and fast-growing. All of them are proof of a thesis: that Uganda can compete.

For Brian, 29, who leads a quality assurance team at one such firm in Kampala, the ranking is personal. He applied for a Kenyan BPO job two years ago and did not get a callback. He found work here instead, with a Ugandan company that now serves clients in three European countries. “I used to think the real jobs were somewhere else,” he says. “They were here the whole time. We just needed more people to build them.” “I thank the Permanent Secretary of Ministry of ICT & National Guidance and the team at the Ministry, I now earn a decent living”.

The Global Outsourcing Talent Index does not only affirm Uganda’s progress — it identifies the gaps. Continued investment in broadband infrastructure, digital skilling at scale, and private sector development will determine whether Uganda climbs from 24th to a position of genuine regional dominance in the sector.

The Ministry of ICT and National Guidance has signalled its intent to deepen these investments. The BPO Policy framework, aligned to NDP IV, provides the scaffolding. What fills it will depend on whether public investment, private ambition, and individual determination continue to compound.

Back in Gulu, Amara is preparing to brief her Tokyo client on the project’s next milestone. She is using a video conferencing tool, speaking English, on reliable internet, at a rate that makes her competitive with vendors anywhere in the world.

She is Number 24. And she is not finished.