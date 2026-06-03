NSPC mentorship session empowers Kawempe Muslim students with life skills and discipline 

Students of Kawempe Muslim Secondary School today participated in a highly interactive mentorship session facilitated by Ms. Irene Kauma, the Senior Private Secretary to the First Lady, Maama Janet Kataaha Museveni.

The National Secretariat for Patriotism Corps (NSPC) mentorship session focused on equipping learners with practical life skills and guiding them toward becoming disciplined, responsible, and successful individuals in society.

Students were introduced to the concept of mentorship as the guidance and support offered by an experienced person to help an individual grow mentally, physically, academically, and socially.

Ms. Kauma encouraged learners to actively seek positive role models who can influence their personal development and decision-making.

A key emphasis of the session was placed on self-respect and self-worth.

Learners were taught that maintaining personal hygiene and making responsible choices are essential aspects of honoring oneself and preserving dignity.

The discussion also addressed challenges faced by young people, with anxiety highlighted as a common issue.

Students identified academic pressure, fear of failure, low self-esteem, stress, and fear of judgment as major causes.

They were encouraged to overcome these challenges by believing in themselves, staying focused on their goals, and engaging in constructive activities.

Ms. Kauma further emphasized that success requires commitment, consistency, and hard work. She noted that diligence often outweighs natural talent when the latter is not fully utilized, urging learners to take their studies and responsibilities seriously.

The session also highlighted the importance of friendship choices. Students were advised to avoid peers who engage in negative behaviors such as gossip, drug abuse, and unfair judgment of others. Instead, they were encouraged to associate with individuals who promote positive growth, discipline, and good morals.

Ms. Kauma further reminded learners that true discipline is demonstrated even in the absence of supervision, stressing that personal choices shape future outcomes. They were encouraged to develop strong self-discipline as a foundation for long-term success.

She also encouraged students to identify their talents, interests, and passion early in life, and to pursue them with determination and consistency.

In addition, Ms. Kauma urged learners to appreciate Uganda’s progress in peace and stability, noting that students can contribute to national development by focusing on education, building strong character, and becoming responsible citizens.

She encouraged them to speak positively about their country and use education as a tool for transformation and positive change.