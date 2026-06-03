Tycoon Shumuk Arrested as 16-Year Katatumba Property Saga Deepens

Kampala – Prominent businessman and politician Mukesh Shukla, popularly known as Shumuk and proprietor of the Shumuk Group of Companies, has reportedly been arrested in connection with ongoing legal disputes involving allegations of forgery, criminal trespass, and contentious property ownership claims.

Shukla, whose business interests span manufacturing, real estate, hospitality, and other sectors, has for years been embroiled in a high-profile legal battle with the family of the late Bonny Katatumba over ownership and occupation of several prime properties in Kampala, including the disputed Shumuk House and Hotel Diplomaté.

According to information available, security operatives arrested Shukla at premises linked to his business operations as investigations into the long-running property disputes continue. Sources indicate that the latest developments may be connected to the enforcement of court orders arising from the Katatumba-Shumuk property saga.

Over the years, Shukla has faced a number of legal challenges, including allegations of criminal trespass, forgery, uttering false documents, obtaining money by false pretence, and conspiracy to defraud. In several instances, he has denied wrongdoing and maintained that the accusations are part of a broader campaign intended to damage his reputation and business interests.

The latest arrest comes months after a landmark High Court decision reportedly ordered Shukla and companies associated with him to pay more than UGX 14 billion in mesne profits for the unlawful occupation of portions of Shumuk House. The court further directed several companies linked to the businessman, including Shumuk Springs Development Limited, to vacate a number of condominium units by March 2026.

Court records indicate that the dispute between the Katatumba family and Shukla has stretched for more than 16 years, generating multiple lawsuits, appeals, criminal complaints, and enforcement proceedings. The matter has become one of Uganda’s most closely watched commercial and property disputes.

Despite the legal setbacks, Shukla remains one of Uganda’s most recognizable business figures, with substantial investments across various sectors of the economy. He has also maintained a presence in politics and public affairs, earning both strong supporters and vocal critics.

Supporters of the businessman argue that some of the cases stem from intense commercial competition and prolonged ownership disputes, while critics point to repeated adverse court rulings as evidence of persistent legal and ethical concerns surrounding his business dealings.

By press time, authorities had not released comprehensive details regarding the specific charges underpinning the latest arrest or whether Shukla would be formally charged, remanded, or released on bail.

Watchdog Uganda understands that investigations are ongoing and that additional details are expected to emerge as court proceedings and official statements unfold.

This remains a developing story. Watchdog Uganda will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.