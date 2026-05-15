Turkmenistan envoy pays courtesy visit to President Museveni 

The leader of the Democratic Party of Turkmenistan, Mr. Ata Serdarow, yesterday paid a courtesy visit to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni at State House, Entebbe before departing Uganda.

Mr. Serdarow had travelled to Uganda to represent H.E. Serdar Berdimuhamedow, the President of Turkmenistan, at President Museveni’s swearing-in ceremony held on 12th May, 2026.

President Museveni welcomed Mr. Serdarow and thanked him for travelling to Uganda to represent President Berdimuhamedow at the ceremony.

In the same meeting, President Museveni also gifted Mr. Serdarow books about Uganda as a gesture of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

On his part, Mr. Serdarow expressed Turkmenistan’s interest in strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation with Uganda.

“We wish to develop relations between our two countries and also strengthen cooperation between our parties and parliaments,” Mr. Serdarow said.

“Using this opportunity, I would also like to thank the Foreign Affairs office for their efforts and the hospitality they showed us. Thank you very much and I wish you the very best,” he added.

Mr. Serdarow described the visit as historic, noting that it was his first time in Uganda and also the first official visit by a representative from Turkmenistan to the country.

“This is my first time in Uganda and also the first time a representative from our country has visited here,” he said.

Mr. Serdarow further briefed President Museveni on Turkmenistan’s economy, noting that the country is rich in natural gas and oil reserves.

“Our country is rich in natural gas and oil reserves. We supply gas to China through three pipelines every year and we are also planning to build a fourth line,” he noted.

He added that Turkmenistan also exports cotton and textile products to several countries, including the United States of America.

“We also produce cotton and high-quality textile products which we export to other countries, including the USA. We produce meat, beef and more than one million tonnes of wheat,” he said.

Mr. Serdarow also explained that about 80 percent of Turkmenistan is covered by desert, creating challenges related to water scarcity.

Despite this, he praised Uganda for its climate, natural beauty and hospitality.

“I like this nation very much because of the weather, the water and the natural environment,” he said.

“Your people and yourself, Your Excellency, are very hospitable. We witnessed the unity and joy of Ugandans during our stay here. It was a big surprise for me to see such a beautiful and warm nation,” he added.

Turkmenistan is a landlocked country in Central Asia bordered by Iran, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and the Caspian Sea, with a population of about seven million people.

The meeting was also attended by Hon. Henry Okello Oryem, the outgoing Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.