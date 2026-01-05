President Museveni tasks Wakiso residents to keenly monitor utilisation of development funds to attain intended purpose 

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, also the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Presidential flagbearer for the 2026 general elections, has tasked the people of Wakiso district to keenly monitor the utilisation of the government development funds to ensure that they serve the intended purpose.

“The money for the Parish Development Model (PDM) and Emyooga is there and the people who steal that money can be easily arrested because they are here with us in Uganda,” he said.

The President who was accompanied by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Museveni made the remarks today while addressing a campaign rally at Entebbe Municipality playgrounds, Wakiso District.

The President revealed that the government has increased the PDM funding to Shs300 million and has also set up a special fund for leaders, markets, mechanics and fisheries, with an aim of improving their livelihoods through wealth creation.

“Own up the PDM programme to counter corrupt officials,” he urged.

President Museveni also noted that the NRM government has ably laid a stable foundation in different sectors employing millions of Ugandans, thus challenging residents of Wakiso to take advantage of the job opportunities in the planned development aspects such as industries, commercial agriculture, services including tourism, skill and artisanship.

The President further assured residents of Entebbe and Wakiso district at large of plans to promptly complete construction works for Kisubi – Nakawuka – Mpigi road, Nakawuka – Nateete road and several other ongoing road construction projects across the district to improve mobility and business operations.

On the other hand, he cautioned the electorate against opportunistic opposition politicians who he says constantly frustrate development programs and rallied them to vote for NRM flag bearers for effective service delivery.

On her part, Maama Janet attributed the immense developmental achievements for Entebbe and Wakiso district to the NRM’s strategic approach founded on peace and stability.

She reminded the residents never to forget the critical role of the NRM government in the development of Uganda.

“God has used the NRM government, President Museveni and the UPDF to protect the peace, unity and stability in Uganda all these many years,” Maama Janet said as she rallied the people of Wakiso to vote for President Museveni and other NRM candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

The NRM First National Vice Chairperson, Alhaji Moses Kigongo tasked the NRM fraternity in Entebbe and Wakiso district to scale up mobilization efforts for the party at the grassroot for a resounding win in the forthcoming elections.

He reminded NRM cadres of discipline and respect for each other during and after elections.

The NRM second National Vice Chairperson and Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Anita Among highlighted the several additional development initiatives in Wakiso district fostered by the NRM government that include the 35 billion shillings Lubugumu – Busabala road project, the 15.5 Billion shillings Kitoolo – Kawuku road project, the 23 billion shillings Entebe – Nakiwogo road and the planned bridge at the same location.

She rallied the electorate of Entebbe and Wakiso district at large to vote for the NRM for more development interventions in the area.