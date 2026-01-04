Pader District Woman MP Paska Aciro Pledges Continued Service delivery as she outlines her achievements

By Edrisa Ssentongo

The woman member of Parliament for Pader District Paska Aciro Menya has pledged continued service delivery especially health services, education and talent support and development and effective representation in Parliament as she traversed different villages to campaign for her second term amidst the crowd of supporters who turned up to show their Love, solidarity, commitment and support amidst excitement and jubilation for the Legislator.

Aciro is an independent legislator but National resistance movement leaning and fully committed to mobilizing support for President Museveni in advancing his vision for national development.

The legislator outlined a number of achievements and the things she has done for the five years of representation of people of Pader such as sponsoring 25 students from the district at University level up to completion and best performing primary pupils, Lobbying money for the construction of community roads, supporting health facilities in the district by buying ambulances and people with HIV, sports and talent development for the youth through football tournaments and training female referees, extending financial support and maize seeds to farmers.

” For 5 years in Parliament, I have been able to Lobby for development projects, educate orphans and the poor, support health centres and so many things and we can’t afford to leave the Constituency in the hands of amateurs and people who don’t have necessary experience and that’s why I deserve a second term, said Paska Aciro Menya.

The saying of I deserve another term expresses a belief that a person has earned enough time in doing her role by demonstrating worthiness, suitability through actions or performance through service delivery or representation.