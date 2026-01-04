Meet the Brains, From Jinja to Istanbul: Kiira College Butiki’s Debating Team to Represent Uganda at ESDC 2026 In Turkey

By Nelly Otto

“…Education Is Not the Learning of Facts but the Training of the Mind to Think…”-Albert Einstein.

Albert Einstein (1879-1955), a renowned German-born physicist widely regarded as one of the most influential scientists of the 20th century. He is best known for his groundbreaking work in theoretical physics, particularly his theory of relativity which revolutionised our understanding of space and time.

This profound quote aligns with the remarkable achievement of Kiira College Butiki, a renowned government-funded secondary school in Jinja City, eastern Uganda.

Kiira College Butiiki has made the country proud by emerging victorious at the Summer Open Debate Competition held from 8th to 15th December, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The team, comprising students Kwagala Samuel Mulambuzi S5, Gidudu Ephraim Akaya S3(Assistant Head Prefect and Isabirye Alvin S5, (chairperson of all Club Presidents in the school), demonstrated exceptional debating skills, winning five preliminary rounds and defeating top teams from Africa.

Deputy Headteacher’s Praise.

The Deputy Headteacher, Madam Cathy Nabuzale who led the delegation, attributed the team’s success to the school’s motto, “Discipline and Hardwork,” which has always inspired and guided students.

She said, “…the trip provided learners with a wide exposure to geographical, inter-cultural, and academic attractions amalgamated with extraordinary levels of intellectual brilliance…”

Madam Cathy Nabuzale added that the students “…rallied on the strides of learning experiences, reinforcing communication, critical thinking, collaboration competencies, and global citizenship, key pillars of Uganda’s Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC)…”.

What Is CBC

A Competency-Based Curriculum is an educational approach that focuses on learners demonstrating specific skills, knowledge and attitudes known as competencies, rather than just accumulating credits or hours spent in a classroom.

The CBC approach emphasises learner-centred education where students progress through levels of competency based on their demonstration of mastery.

The CBC was adopted by the Ministry of Education and Sports in February 2020 starting with the Lower Secondary Curriculum (LSC)in a phased approach.

The government has given universities and other institutions of higher learning up to the 2027/2028 academic year to fully align their teaching programmes with the national competence-based curriculum.

Global Recognition.

This achievement has earned Kiira College Butiki a spot to represent Uganda at the Eurasian Schools Debating Championship (ESDC) 2026, scheduled to take place at Robert College in Istanbul, Turkey, from January 17 to 19, 2026.

The ESDC is an annual open English-language debating tournament for high school-level teams representing different countries. The Eurasian Schools Debating Championship (ESDC) was first organised in 2011 by the Robert College Debate Society in Istanbul, Turkey.

The tournament has been held annually since then, bringing together high school-level teams from different countries to debate and showcase their skills.

The objective of ESDC is to provide platforms for high school students to engage in debating and public speaking, promote critical thinking, research skills and teamwork among participants and also to foster international understanding and cultural exchange among teams from different corners of the world.

ESDC operates on the principles of openness, flexibility and innovation aiming to create a supportive competitive environment not for young debaters.

The tournament uses the World Schools Style Debating format which combines elements of British Parliamentary and Australian debating styles.

Kiira College Butiki’s Legacy.

Kiira College Butiki was established in 1959 and has a reputation for academic excellence, critical thinking, and career guidance. The school’s motto, “Discipline and Hard Work,” reflects its commitment to nurturing well-rounded future leaders.

As Aristotle (384-322 BCE) once said that “virtue is knowing the best and doing

it”, the timeless philosophical wisdom aligns deeply with the vision of Kiira College Butiiki which seeks to produce multi-skilled men of virtue, able to achieve their highest potential in a diverse changing world.

At Kiira College Butiiki, students are encouraged to embody the principles of virtue, discipline and hard work with a lot of emphasis on academic excellence, critical thinking and character development as designed to equip the learners with the knowledge, skills and values necessary to succeed in an ever-changing world.

According to the Headteacher Moses Semwanga, by striving to achieve its vision, Kiira College Butiiki is shaping the next generation of leaders who will be equipped to navigate the complexities of a rapidly changing world.

“…with our focus on virtue, we are committed to producing individuals who will embody the values of integrity, responsibility and compassion…”, remarked Semwanga while receiving the heroic school delegation at the Entebbe International Airport.

Madam Cathy Nabuzale says Kiira College Butiiki elegantly sitting on Butiiki Hill in Namulesa, will in the next 10 years espouse core values based on God fearing, self-discipline, commitment to achieve set goals, respect for diversity and integrity as its core values.

Patron Sarah Munaba Prepares the Debaters for Istanbul.

“…as we prepare to embark on this new adventure in Istanbul, I want to remind the debaters that you are not just representing Kiira College Butiki, you are representing Uganda, East Africa and Africa. Your voices, your ideas and your passion will be heard on the global stage”, Sarah Munaba said, adding she is proud of the progress so far made and is optimistic that the boys will once again write another history.

She encouraged the students to build on their South Africa experience as a springboard to polish every aspect.

“…you faced challenges, you learned from them and you grew, now it is time to take those skills and apply them to an even bigger stage, remember it is not just about winning or losing, it is about the journey, the friendships you make and the lessons you learn along the way…”, Sarah Munaba counsels.

As the Club patron, Sarah Munaba is urging the team to stay focused, stay humble and stay true to their values because they are the future leaders of Uganda.

“…go out there and argue with passion, debate with conviction and show the world what you are made of, you are Kiira College Butiki and you are unstoppable…”, the charged motivating Patron Sarah Munaba roars as she prepares the debaters.