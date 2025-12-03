In the bustling heart of Uganda’s political landscape, few figures have captured the public’s imagination quite like Hon. Abraham Luzzi. Known affectionately as “Mr. Economy,” this businessman-turned-politician has stormed onto the scene with a manifesto that promises bold reforms and economic transformation. As he eyes the Kampala Central parliamentary seat for the 2026 elections, I can’t help but feel a sense of missed opportunity. Luzzi, with his sharp mind and practical outlook, has no business confining himself to the echo chambers of Parliament. Instead, he deserves—and Kampala needs him—to take the reins as Lord Mayor. Here’s why giving him the city could shape the capital we all aspire to live and work in.

First, let’s acknowledge Luzzi’s credentials. A self-made entrepreneur, he has built his reputation on value addition to natural resources and mechanized farming, turning raw potential into tangible prosperity. His social media savvy has made him an internet sensation, amassing thousands of followers on platforms like Facebook and TikTok, where he discusses everything from economic policies to everyday Ugandan challenges. Videos of him outlining visionary plans for the future have gone viral, positioning him as the “most realistic politician of the digital era,” as he himself puts it. This isn’t just hype; it’s a reflection of his ability to connect with the youth and the digitally native generation that will define Uganda’s tomorrow. In a city like Kampala, where innovation and connectivity are key to growth, Luzzi’s approach could revolutionize how we govern.

But Parliament? That’s a trap for someone of his caliber. Our national legislature, while crucial for broad policy, often devolves into endless debates and complaints about issues that could be resolved at the local level. Think about it: traffic congestion in Kampala, waste management woes, pothole-riddled roads, and the stifling bureaucracy that hampers small businesses—these are problems an LC1 chairman could tackle with the right authority, let alone a dynamic leader like Luzzi. As an MP, he’d be one voice among hundreds, bogged down in partisan squabbles and national budgets that trickle down too slowly to the streets of Kampala Central. His energy would be wasted on grandstanding rather than groundwork. We’ve seen too many promising politicians enter Parliament only to emerge frustrated, their ideas diluted by committee after committee.

Contrast that with the role of Lord Mayor. This position offers direct executive power over Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), allowing hands-on management of the city’s infrastructure, economy, and daily life. Kampala, our vibrant capital, is bursting at the seams with potential but crippled by mismanagement. We dream of a city with efficient public transport, green spaces, thriving markets, and a business environment that attracts investment. Luzzi’s economic mindset is tailor-made for this. As “Mr. Economy,” he could spearhead initiatives to mechanize urban farming on the city’s outskirts, create value chains for local vendors, and digitize services to cut red tape. Imagine a Kampala where entrepreneurs like him turn Nakasero Market into a hub of innovation, or where traffic apps powered by AI—drawing from his digital prowess—ease the daily commute for millions.

Moreover, Luzzi’s independence as a candidate is a strength here. Free from party loyalties, he could bridge divides between the central government and city hall, fostering collaborations that have eluded predecessors. His manifesto, launched with fanfare, emphasizes practical reforms: job creation, infrastructure upgrades, and sustainable development. Applied to Kampala, this could mean revitalizing divisions like Central, where he hails from, but extending benefits citywide. We’ve witnessed his commitment in action—mobilizing for the National Resistance Movement in the past, yet now charting his own path. This flexibility is what Kampala needs to break free from the cycle of unfulfilled promises.

Critics might argue that Parliament offers a bigger stage, but size isn’t everything. Real change happens locally, where policies touch lives directly. By becoming Lord Mayor, Luzzi wouldn’t just complain about problems; he’d solve them. He’d transform Kampala into a model capital: cleaner, more efficient, and economically robust. This isn’t about demoting him—it’s about elevating the city. Ugandans aspire to a Kampala that rivals East Africa’s best, with safe streets, booming tourism, and opportunities for all. Luzzi has the vision to deliver that.

In conclusion, Hon. Luzzi Abraham, step away from the parliamentary race and claim the Lord Mayor’s office. Your talents are too vital for national bickering; they’re perfect for building the city of our dreams. Kampalans, let’s rally behind him. Give him the city, and watch him shape a future we can all be proud of.