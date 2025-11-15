As the 2026 general elections draw near, the race for Jinja City Woman Member of Parliament has heated up, with 10 contenders fully nominated for the coveted seat.

The list includes the incumbent Hon Manjeri Kyebakutika whose NUP ditched her in favour of Lwansasula now carrying the flag, NRM flagbearer Annet Musika who was trounced in the 2021 polls

However, one name stands out among the rest – Zaina Nambi Wakeba. With her tireless efforts to improve the lives of others under the slogan “Service Above Self,” Nambi has garnered widespread recognition and support from the residents of Jinja City.

Nambi’s candidature, backed by the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) party, has been met with enthusiasm from the people, who see her as a breath of fresh air in a political landscape dominated by empty promises and hollow rhetoric.

Her unanimous endorsement by the residents is a testament to her dedication and commitment to public service.

What sets Nambi apart from her competitors is her people-focused approach.

Unlike other politicians who make grand promises only to forget about their constituents once elected, Nambi has spent years working closely with the residents of Jinja City, listening to their concerns, and addressing their needs.

Councillor Abbey Mwase currently leading the campaign task force says Zaina Nambi’s campaigns have ignited a sense of hope and optimism among the residents, who are eager to have a leader who truly understands their struggles and is willing to fight for their rights.

“…Nambi’s track record speaks for itself, as a member of the Rotary Club, she has been instrumental in implementing projects that benefit the community, earning her the respect and admiration of the people…”, Mwase remarks.

He says Nambi’s leadership skills, coupled with her passion for public service, make her the ideal candidate for the Jinja City Woman MP seat.

While other aspirants may try to ride on her coattails, it’s clear that Nambi is the one to beat, Mwase says competitors seem to be simply accompanying her, like friends and relatives escorting their loved ones to a wedding.

“…the people of Jinja City are not fooled by empty promises; slogans and rantings they want a leader who has a proven track record of delivering results…”, he says.

As the elections approach, Nambi’s message of hope and change is resonating with the residents of Jinja City.

Her optimism about winning the votes with a comfortable margin is not unfounded, given her grassroots support and the enthusiasm she has generated among the people.

In conclusion, Zaina Nambi Wakeba is the clear frontrunner in the Jinja City Woman MP race.

Her dedication to public service, people-focused approach, and proven track record make her the best candidate for the job. The people of Jinja City would be wise to elect her as their representative in the 12th Parliament, where she can continue to make a meaningful difference in their lives.

At 41 years of age, Nambi Wakeba is married to a fellow social worker Augustine Neto who is very supportive and prays that wife makes it to the august house.

From the distribution of food items to assorted goods including blankets, shoes, clothes and extending financial startup capital for the youth and women groups in the city.

“…we do these not because we have a lot but we believe in sharing with the underprivileged people in our community as we walk the journey of this life on earth together…”, the soft-spoken parliamentary hopeful remarks.

Asked why a woman happily married to a fellow social worker, who is the director of Clemency Uganda Soccer Academy, a sports academy based in Bugembe Town Council with a family would dive into the murky political waters intertwined with chaos and blackmail, Zaina says her move is motivated by service beyond self.

She believes that becoming a woman MP will give her a bigger platform to lobby and network with her international partners who are ready and willing to support the cause of empowering women to kick poverty out of their families.

Unlike other people who join politics for selfish interests, Zaina justifies her decision saying leadership is meant to stimulate growth and development through social and economic transformation.

“…I am a people-centred leader who believes in giving people the fishing gears rather than the fish so that they continue getting their daily fish and that is what I will do once in the 12 parliament…” Zaina said.

The race for the position of Jinja City Woman MP has already attracted more than 10 aspirants, causing sleepless nights to the incumbent Manjeri Kyebakutika who trounced NRM’s Annette Mukisa during the 2021 general elections when the newly crafted NUP made inroads in Busoga.

Also, in the race include FDC’s Enid Petra Nabukwasi, Sarah Lwansasula (NUP), Juliet Kitibwa, Florence Nasubo Balungi, and Hon Manjeri Kyebakutika(independent) among others who are already on the campaign trail.