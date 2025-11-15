President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni today concluded his Bukedi Sub-region campaign trail with a grand rally at Buwanda Primary School in Buwanda Village, Masafu Town Council, Busia District, where he rallied the National Resistance Movement (NRM) fraternity and residents to back the party’s 2026–2031 manifesto.

Addressing his supporters , the President said he had come “with the NRM leaders to present to you the NRM manifesto of 2026–2031,” adding that the document captures what the party has delivered in the last 40 years and what it is set to accomplish.

He emphasized that the NRM’s first and most important contribution is peace, stressing that the stability the country enjoys was not by accident but as a result of rejecting sectarian politics and building strong state institutions.

“Because of that, we were able to build the army, the police, the judiciary and other national institutions, and that is how we brought peace,” he said.

President Museveni highlighted development as the second major contribution of the NRM, citing significant progress in both economic and social infrastructure.

He noted that the government has repaired the Jinja–Bugiri–Busia road and continues to construct and rehabilitate other key roads, alongside ongoing works on the railway.

“All the sub-counties have electricity at their headquarters,” he added, pointing to the expansion of telecommunication services as another milestone: “You all have telephones in your pockets.”

On social services, the President said the government’s plan remains one primary school per parish, a secondary school per sub-county, and a health centre for every sub-county, with a hospital per district. He noted that Busia District and Municipality have one hospital, one Health Centre IV, while 14 out of 20 sub-counties already have Health Centre IIIs.

“The sub-counties without a health facility are only four and we are going to put them there,” he assured.

He outlined specific upgrades, including Hasyule HCII in Lumino Sub-county, Namungodi HCII in Namungodi Town Council, and Tiira HCII in Tiira Town Council, as well as the construction of a new HCIII in Masafu Sub-county.

The President described wealth creation as the NRM’s third major contribution, clarifying that development and wealth are not the same.

He gave an example of Kampala, where infrastructure is advanced but some people still live in poverty. Wealth, he explained, is derived from four key sectors: commercial agriculture, manufacturing, services and ICT.

He also revisited the four-acre model introduced in the 1996 manifesto and reaffirmed its relevance, saying, “If you do any of the activities, you will not go wrong on wealth creation.”

President Museveni added that government programmes such as PDM and Emyooga are aimed at boosting household incomes and announced new funds for leaders, ghetto youth, boda bodas, jobless graduates, religious leaders and cultural institutions.

On employment, President Museveni said many Ugandans misunderstand the source of jobs, assuming government is the primary employer. He clarified that with government jobs standing at only 480,000 and the population at 50 million, the real opportunities lie in private wealth-creating sectors.

“You cannot talk of jobs without talking of wealth,” he said, pointing to Mbale Industrial Park, whose 75 factories are among those currently employing 1.3 million Ugandans—three times more than the government.

He also addressed the importance of markets, noting that Uganda now produces surpluses in many commodities. He cited the example of milk, where the country produces 5.3 billion litres yet consumes only 800 million litres.

“Politics is about the future; if you are a leader, you must know the needs of your people,” he said.

The President concluded with a defence of free education, recalling its introduction in 1996 and the resistance from some head teachers and PTAs.

He said the establishment of Presidential Zonal Skilling Hubs was meant to support learners who drop out due to fees.

“After training them for just six months, they have completely changed,” he said, praising the youth for producing items such as hospital beds previously imported from abroad. He urged NRM supporters to be ready with clear answers when asked why they support the party.

The NRM Eastern Region Vice Chairperson, Mr. Calvin Echodu hailed the massive turnout, saying the crowds “are a testament to the huge support of the people of Busia and Bukedi region to the NRM.”

He urged residents not to be distracted by “passers-by who come to confuse them,” and instead rally behind President Museveni and all NRM flag bearers.

Busia District NRM Chairperson,Mr. Isaac Muwanguzi reaffirmed the district’s overwhelming support for the President and other party candidates. He also appealed for gold mines in the district to begin paying royalties to the Samia Bugwe Kingdom.