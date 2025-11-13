President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has called on Ugandans to consolidate the peace and stability achieved under the National Resistance Movement (NRM) by embracing wealth creation and supporting government programmes that ensure inclusive development.

Speaking during his campaign rally at Kibuku Primary School in Kibuku Town Council, Kibuku District today, the President said the transformation of Uganda depends on the unity between government efforts in infrastructure development and individual efforts in wealth creation.

The NRM Presidential flagbearer reminded the people of Kibuku that the party’s first and most significant contribution to Uganda has been peace, which has laid the foundation for all other progress.

“The first contribution is peace. We have been able to defeat cattle rustling and other wars, and that’s why there is peace in the whole of Uganda,” he said.

President Museveni said peace has enabled the government to expand economic and social infrastructure, including roads, electricity, schools and hospitals, thus bringing services closer to the people.

“Economic infrastructure includes roads, electricity and telephones, while social infrastructure includes schools and hospitals,” he said.

The President explained that the government’s plan is to ensure that every parish has a primary school and every sub-county has a secondary school so that no child is left behind.

Regarding the health sector, he said efforts are underway to ensure that no sub-county remains without a government health facility.

“Here in Kibuku, our plan is to upgrade Nabiswa, Kituti and Nakodo Health Centres from HCII to HCIII,” he said.

“We are also upgrading Dodoi, Kenkebu, Nandere, Kalampete, Nankodo and Moru health centres. The district already has one Health Centre IV with doctors, and thirteen sub-counties have HCIIIs, but we must cover all of them. That is part of development.”

President Museveni said such investments are meant to complement individual efforts, because the government can build hospitals and schools, but families must create their own wealth.

“Development is good, but wealth is important because it is individual,” he said.

“You can have development and people still remain poor. That’s why since 1996 we have been promoting the four-acre model—one acre for coffee, one for fruits, one for pasture and one for food for the family. In the backyard you can keep poultry or pigs, and those near swamps can do fish farming.”

The President urged local leaders under the Parish Development Model to ensure that all households join the money economy, warning that poverty cannot be eradicated by handouts but by production and enterprise.

“I want you to check how many people in your parish are still working for the stomach only. I want everyone to join the money economy,” he said.

He also emphasized that jobs arise from wealth creation and productivity, not from government employment alone.

“As I speak today, factories have employed 1.3 million people,” he said.

“NRM is telling Ugandans to wake up—jobs come from wealth, from individual wealth, family wealth, from company wealth, services like hotels and transport and factories.”

On education, the President reminded the people that free education in government schools started in 1996, but was being sabotaged by some head teachers who charge illegal fees.

He said he established Presidential Skilling Hubs across the country to give young people practical skills that enable them to earn a living.

“School fees are killing the future of many children in Uganda. One of the girls told me she was thinking of killing herself, but when she joined the skilling hub, she got hope. In six months they are producing items we used to import from China,” he said.

“I want the NRM to discuss free education after the elections so we can strengthen it further.”

The President concluded by summarizing the NRM’s message as a vision for peace, development, wealth creation, jobs and free education—pillars he said must move together for Uganda’s continued transformation.

The Second National Vice Chairperson of the NRM, Rt. Hon. Anita Among, rallied the people of Kibuku to vote for President Museveni and all NRM flag bearers, while the NRM District Chairperson, Hajji Shalif Ssebakaki, thanked the President for establishing the Presidential Skilling Hub, which has empowered youth in the district, and requested for its expansion to accommodate more learners.