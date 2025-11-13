President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Presidential flag bearer for the 2026 general elections, has said his party is not merely making promises but presenting tangible results from the past 40 years that it intends to consolidate in the next term.

Speaking on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at Saaza Grounds in Budaka District, President Museveni, who was on his second day of campaigning in the Bukedi sub-region, told thousands of supporters that the NRM’s record of peace, development, and wealth creation speaks louder than promises from other political parties.

“We are together with other leaders to present to you the manifesto of the NRM for the period 2026–2031. The NRM is not just promising, but presenting what has already been done,” President Museveni said.

The President outlined the NRM’s historical contributions to Uganda’s transformation, emphasizing that the foundation of all progress has been peace, followed by infrastructure and social development.

“In the last 40 years, we first brought peace, and then development came in two parts: economic infrastructure such as roads, electricity, water, telephones, and the railway; and social infrastructure like schools and hospitals,” he said.

In Budaka, President Museveni highlighted key completed and ongoing infrastructure projects. He pointed to the completion of the Iganga–Mbale road, the Tirinyi–Pallisa–Kumi road, and the Pallisa–Kamonkoli–Mbale road, while noting that the Nabumali–Butaleja–Namutumba road is in the pipeline.

“We have done a good job on roads. Electricity has reached many areas, and now everyone has a telephone in their pocket,” the President said.

On water coverage, President Museveni reported that Budaka District has achieved 93% access to safe water, with 299 out of 323 rural villages connected to clean water sources. He said the Budaka Town Council Piped Water System, serving 21,262 people, and the Kamonkoli Piped Water System, serving 14,400 people, are now operational.

Ongoing works include the digging of seven deep boreholes, six spring protection projects, and the rehabilitation of 19 boreholes. Plans are also underway to construct piped water systems in Naboa, Iki-Iki, and Kachomo town councils.

Turning to education, President Museveni reported significant progress under the Universal Primary and Secondary Education programs. Budaka District, he said, has 59 government and 94 private primary schools, and 10 government and 23 private secondary schools.

Of the district’s 76 parishes, 48 have at least one government primary school, while 28 still lack one. Ten of Budaka’s 20 sub-counties have government secondary schools, leaving 10 without, though five new secondary schools are under construction.

“Our plan is to have one primary school per parish and one secondary school per sub-county. Those who have not yet received will get. This is the plan,” President Museveni said.

However, the President expressed disappointment over the continued practice of charging school fees in public schools, which he said undermines his free education policy.

“I introduced free education 30 years ago, but some people have not implemented it fully. They are still charging school fees, and as a result, children drop out,” President Museveni said.

To address the challenge, he said he initiated presidential skilling hubs to equip school dropouts with practical skills for self-employment. The Bukedi Zonal Presidential Industrial Skilling hub, located in Tirinyi, Kibuku District, serves youth aged 18–35 from across the Bukedi sub-region.

Candidate Museveni listened to testimonies from graduates of the skilling hubs who had transformed their lives.

Among them was Michael Onganga from Budaka, who dropped out of primary school due to a lack of fees but was trained in welding and now employs two people.

Another beneficiary, Jane Lagose, dropped out in Senior Two but trained in tailoring at the Bukedi Industrial Hub. After graduation, she started her own workshop with support from the President.

“These children had lost hope because of school fees, but after six months of training, they are producing items that used to be imported. In the next term, we shall ensure no child is deprived of free education,” H.E. Museveni said.

Health Infrastructure:

The President also detailed improvements in the health sector. Budaka District has one Health Centre IV in Budaka Constituency, staffed with three doctors. Out of the 20 sub-counties, 14 have Health Centre IIIs, while six remain without a health facility.

Planned health projects include upgrading Butove Health Centre II to a Health Centre III and constructing new Health Centre IIIs in Kakoli, Kamonkoli, Iki-Iki, Kachomo, and Kabuna sub-counties.

“When these are complete, all the 20 sub-counties will have Health Centre IIIs, and one of the existing facilities will be upgraded to a district hospital,” President Museveni said.

Wealth Creation:

President Museveni reiterated that while the government builds infrastructure, families must take responsibility for wealth creation.

“Development is ours, but wealth and poverty are yours. Roads and electricity are for everyone, but what you have in your home depends on you,” he said.

The President urged residents to adopt the 4-acre model, first introduced in the 1996 NRM manifesto: one acre for coffee, one for food crops, one for pasture, and one for fruits, supplemented by piggery, poultry, and fish farming. He cited the example of farmer Joseph Ijala of Serere District, who earns Shs6.8 million per day from eggs and milk despite lacking tarmac roads. Locally, President Museveni praised Budaka farmers such as Florence Nabutono, who upgraded from local to improved pig breeds under the Parish Development Model (PDM).

The President also referenced his model farm in Baralegi, Lira District, where he practices the 4-acre model plan with fish ponds, zero-grazing, and banana farming.

“From one fish pond of half an acre, I earn Shs100 million annually and save Shs.70 million after costs. You people of Budaka are very blessed because your wetlands can support fish farming and fruit growing,” President Museveni said.

Job Creation:

The President said job creation is the fourth pillar of NRM’s achievements after peace, development, and wealth creation.

“The question is: where do jobs come from?” he asked. “They come from enterprises — from people who use land productively.”

President Museveni showcased a video of Hon. Fred Byamukama from Kagadi, whose 4-acre model farm employs 26 workers and generates about Shs700 million in annual profits.

“Factories are another source of jobs. I am glad that the people of Budaka are asking for an industrial park; that is the right direction,” he added, highlighting the Sino-Mbale Industrial Park as an example, employing 12,000 people in one location. Across Uganda, he said, factories now employ 1.3 million people compared to 480,000 in government service.

“Factories are employing three times more than the government. That is NRM’s fourth contribution – jobs,” President Museveni said, emphasizing that the NRM’s 2026–2031 manifesto is rooted in “protecting and consolidating the gains” made over four decades.

The rally was attended by several senior NRM leaders, including the Second National Vice Chairperson, Rt. Hon. Anita Annet Among, who thanked the President for bringing peace and development to the Bukedi sub-region.

“Before you came, we used to run away from these areas because of the Karimojong rustlers and Lakwena rebels. Now, our youth sleep in peace. Thank you for the peace you have brought,” said Rt. Hon. Among.

She also appreciated the improved road network and pledged Bukedi’s overwhelming support for Museveni’s 2026 bid.

“We will deliver over 80 percent of the votes for NRM. Uganda belongs to all of us, and we believe in politics of ideology, not tribal interests,” she said.

NRM National Treasurer, Amb. Barbara Nekesa Oundo presented the “Bukedi Service Delivery Handbook,” a document detailing NRM’s achievements and remaining gaps in the region.

“Our campaign theme is ‘Protecting the Gains.’ The handbook highlights what NRM has accomplished in Bukedi and identifies the gaps we still need to fill,” Amb.Nekesa said, expressing confidence that Bukedi will again rally behind President Museveni and the NRM because of the tangible progress under his leadership.

“We have made tremendous strides in development, wealth creation, and service delivery. The Bakedi will not only vote for the President but for all NRM flag bearers,” she said.

Budaka District NRM Chairperson, Eng. Kyebene Musa welcomed the President and raised several local concerns, including the need to extend electricity to Katira, Mogiti, and Nasa sub-counties through the Rural Electrification Agency. He also appealed for compensation for residents affected by cattle rustling and urged the government to establish an industrial park in Katira Sub-County, where land is available.

“We are also part of Butebo, where compensation is ongoing. Our people submitted requests, but they have not yet been handled. We also request an industrial park to create jobs for our youth,” Kyebene said.

The Budaka rally drew thousands of residents and featured senior government and NRM officials, including Minister of Science,Technology and Innovation,Dr. Monica Musenero, Minister of State for Disability Affairs, Hon. Hellen Asamo, and Minister of State for Children and Youth Affairs, Hon. Balaam Barugahara.

Others included members of the NRM Central Executive Committee, sitting and former Members of Parliament, religious and traditional leaders from across Bukedi.