Kassanda, Uganda – Just weeks after a massive “Buganda for Museveni” rally reaffirmed Kassanda’s loyalty to the National Resistance Movement (NRM), a defiant rebellion led by businessman Eriya Mubiru threatens the party’s projected sweep of all parliamentary seats in the 2026 elections. Mubiru, stung by a primary loss, has quit NRM and declared, “It’s either me or no NRM—or both,” vowing to dismantle the party’s dominance while sparing only President Yoweri Museveni.

Kassanda, carved from Mubende in 2016 and covering Kassanda North, South, and Bukuya County, saw NRM lose three of four seats to the National Unity Platform (NUP) in 2021, with only Dr. Michael Bukenya holding Bukuya. Recently, NRM’s fortunes soared, sweeping 90.8% of youth council seats in June and July 2025 and dominating sub-county elections, buoyed by Museveni’s pledges for roads, electricity, and telecom upgrades. A September 14 rally in Nalutuntu, led by Bukenya, the NRM district chairman, drew thousands, cementing Kassanda as a potential 2026 stronghold.

Mubiru’s revolt, however, could upend this momentum. In the July 17, 2025, Kassanda South primaries, he polled 9,860 votes, narrowly losing to Hajj Abdul Bisaso’s 10,226 in a 68% turnout. Museveni’s backing of Bisaso, a district youth leader, fueled Mubiru’s claims of rigging. His petition to the NRM tribunal was dismissed on August 22 for insufficient evidence, deepening his grudge. “NRM didn’t declare me the winner at the branch or tribunal, despite my contributions,” Mubiru said. “I’ll use all my resources to teach them a lesson.”

Now an independent, Mubiru has allied with Engineer Galabuzi, a Bukuya-based Democratic Party figure with NUP ties. Their deal: Mubiru rallies Kassanda South opposition to unseat Bukenya, while Galabuzi mobilizes Bukuya’s youth for Mubiru’s campaign against Bisaso. In Kassanda North, Mubiru has offered cash to NRM flag bearer Isaac Kamulegeya to run independently; if that fails, he’s courting NUP’s Patrick Nsamba and Woman MP Flavia Nabagabe for a coalition to “finish off NRM.”

Mubiru’s campaign, amplified by WhatsApp, TikTok, and radio, has stirred unrest, with 62% of residents suspecting political meddling in project delays. Yet his scandals—fake credentials, a Dubai arrest, and eviction threats against Bukompe villagers—could undermine his bid. Bisaso, meanwhile, urges unity: “I’m your son, groomed here—let’s focus on development.”

With youth unemployment at 18% and Bukuya’s gold mining woes fueling discontent, Mubiru’s wealth could sway voters, but NRM’s grassroots machine remains strong. As January 2026 looms, Mubiru’s “either-or” gamble could either fracture NRM’s surge or rally it against him in Buganda’s pivotal battleground.