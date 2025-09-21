Abeeka Band, a Ugandan live band, that performs a variety of genres including Afro-fusion, reggae, dancehall, and soul have outed their latest single titled ‘Marry You’ featuring Pallaso.

This is the fifth song from the band after Nzija, Danse Danse, Kugwe Kwenfiira and Gwanga Uganda.

Being known mostly for their captivating covers, Abeeka band took Pallaso by surprise on this jam, hailing their talent as exceptional.

He remarked thag their talent is truly exceptional, and their vocal ability is undeniable.

Pallaso recalls the first time he ingerfaced with the group during the Kabaka birthday celebrations saying the sweetness and soul in their vocals immediately caught his ear.

“I am honored to work with such talented artists. You can definitely feel the professionalism and experience that they bring to the table,” Pallaso said.

He also confessed that Abeeka Band members taught him so many new ways to experiment with his voice and he can’t wait for the public to hear what they have created together.

“Marry You” is a special song, and I believe it perfectly captures the magic of this collaboration,” Pallaso adds.

Formed in 2021, Abeeka Band is composed of five members, Kevin Sekasi, Pages, Trevor Muhumuza, Allan Okia and Michael Sebulime who were initially part of the Janzi band, till when they felt a need of bringing something new to the music scenes.

They blend live performance with new generation music, playing at various venues and events across Uganda including Karibu Grill Bugoloobi, Paradigm bar and lounge, Lazio bar, Comedy Store, Lacueva, the Villa, Tamarai, Catwalk, Octopus Lounge and at Cream Hotel among other places.

They have also been hired to perform at weddings, introduction ceremonies and concerts by various artists.

Abeeka embodies the perfect blend of charisma, artistry, and energy that resonates with audiences across diverse demographics. Abeeka is not just a band; it’s a movement. Their music, a fusion of Afropop, R&B, and contemporary beats, appeals to both urban trendsetters and global audiences, making them the ultimate choice for brands seeking influential ambassadors and international festivals in search of show-stopping performances.